8 prestigious Texas colleges score top rankings for entrepreneurship

Texas is home to some the best business and entrepreneurship programs in the country, according to an annual report.

Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine ranked Houston's Rice University as the No. 1 graduate entrepreneurship program in the United States for 2022, and the University of Houston claimed the top spot on the undergraduate ranking. Both lists ranked the top 50 programs.

While UH and Rice held the top spots, several other Texas schools saw some movement on the lists this year. These Texas schools appeared on the list of the top 50 undergraduate entrepreneurship programs, including a couple in Dallas-Fort Worth:

The University of Texas at Austin, No. 4 (up from No. 24 last year)

Baylor University, No. 9 (down from No. 7 last year)

Texas Tech University, No. 12

University of Texas at Dallas, No. 24 (down from No. 18 last year)

Texas Christian University, No. 37 (down from No. 27 last year)

Texas A&M University-College Station, No. 41 (down from No. 35 last year)

Aside from Rice, these Texas schools made the list of the top 50 graduate entrepreneurship programs:

University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business, No. 5 (up from No. 6 last year)

University of Texas at Dallas, Naveen Jindal School of Management, No. 11 (down from No. 10 last year)

Texas A&M University-College Station, Mays School of Business, No. 26 (same as last year)

The Princeton Review based its 2022 rankings on a survey of leaders at over 300 schools with entrepreneurship studies. More than 40 data points were factored in to develop the rankings, which were released online on November 16 and will be published in the December issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

"The value of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial thinking continues to grow in our daily lives," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine, in the press release. "We're now seeing Americans start businesses at the fastest rate in a decade. By sharing this list, we want to continue to provide the much-needed information that people are looking for to forge their path to entrepreneurship. This list is a valuable reference tool for where future leaders can attain the knowledge, community and training grounds to succeed on that path."

It's the third No. 1 ranking for Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University — and the sixth year in the top three and the 13th year in which it has ranked in the top 10 on this prestigious list. The program's graduates have raised more than $693 million in funding for their companies over the past five years, per the report.

---

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site InnovationMap.