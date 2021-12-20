Home » Innovation
Owning the recognition

Dallas deemed No. 4 county in U.S. for small businesses, says study

Dallas deemed No. 4 county in U.S. for small businesses, says study

By
Dallas skyline with reflection
Dallas is a great place to start a small business. joe daniel price/Getty Images

Small businesses are often called the backbone of the U.S. economy. Well, if that’s the case, then Dallas County might be the spinal cord of small business in Texas.

Personal finance website Smart Asset ranks Dallas County the best place in Texas for small business owners. Nationally, Dallas County lands at No. 4.

To come up with its list, the website examined federal data to zero in on three factors: the number of small businesses operating in each county, how much income they generate, and what they pay in taxes.

Smart Asset then weighed each set of data to develop an index score, with 100 being the top number. Dallas County earned a score of 94.26 on the 100-point scale. It didn’t appear in Smart Asset’s Texas or national top 10 last year.

The Smart Asset study mostly aligns with other recent rankings for North Texas. For instance:

According to Dallas Economic Development, nearly 80 percent of businesses in Dallas are small businesses, and they employ almost 40 percent of the city’s workers.

“Small businesses account for a significant number of jobs and play a key role in growing tax revenue. Small business is fundamental to workforce development, especially in minority, immigrant, and under-educated … communities,” the economic development agency says.

Courtesy of Smart Asset, here’s the rest of this year’s top 10 counties in Texas for small business owners:

  • Galveston County (Houston metro area), No. 2 in the state and No. 5 nationally.
  • Haskell County (north of Abilene), No. 3 in the state and No. 6 nationally.
  • Titus County (east of Sulphur Springs), No. 4 in the state and No. 8 nationally.
  • Matagorda County (east of Victoria), No. 5 in the state and No. 9 nationally.
  • Goliad County (west of Victoria), No. 6 in the state (not in national top 10).
  • Glasscock County (east of Midland), No. 7 in the state (not in national top 10).
  • Stonewall County (northwest of Abilene), No. 8 in the state (not in national top 10).
  • Brooks County (north of McAllen), No. 9 in the state (not in national top 10).
  • Midland County (Midland metro area), No. 10 in the state (not in national top 10).
ADVERTISEMENT
Enter to win limited edition Mavs gear!
Read These Next
Hotel Contessa holiday turkey dinner Christmas Thanksgiving
Master list of Dallas restaurants that are open on Christmas 2021
Simone Biles Time Magazine Athlete of the Year
Texas' Simone Biles scores Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year honor
Homewood
Where to eat right now: 10 restaurants to take your out-of-town guests