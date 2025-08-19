Power News
Power company with built-in backup battery service expands to Dallas
Austin energy company Base Power has expanded into Dallas-Fort Worth, with service available in Dallas, Irving, North Richland Hills, Coppell, and beyond.
Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, Base Power is an energy provider that offers a home backup power system as part of its plan — providing battery-powered home energy that keeps the lights on during power failures.
When the grid goes down, the battery automatically powers the home.
Comparable "whole house" backup systems start at $15,000 and most need gasoline to run.
Base's goal is to provide backup power during outages more cheaply than a generator or comparable battery — keeping homes powered for 24 hours if/when the grid fails.
They send energy from their batteries back to the grid when demand surges, which can earn money back, which keep their prices down. Batteries may power your home to support the grid, even if there’s no outage. The battery charges at times when energy is cheap, such as overnight, and may share some power back when the grid is stressed.
Customers don’t actually buy the battery: They pay a $695 installation fee and a monthly fee of $19. They also make Base Power their electricity supplier, paying an 8.5 cents-per-kilowatt-hour.
In addition to Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Base also serves parts of Houston such as Harris County, Katy, Sugar Land, and Magnolia; and cities around Austin like Round Rock, Pflugerville, Temple, and Killeen.
They've also partnered with homebuilders like Lennar and forward-thinking utilities including GVEC and Bandera Electric Cooperative.
To support its DFW expansion, Base has opened an office and warehouse in Grapevine. The company now has 200-plus employees across Austin, its Bay Area engineering hub, and statewide field operations.
“Expanding into Dallas is a major milestone for Base—one we’ve been building towards since day one,” said Zach Dell, CEO and co-founder of Base Power. “This city reflects the scale and ambition behind our mission, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally serve the thousands of households that have been waiting for a better energy solution.”