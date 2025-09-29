Paycheck News
Job fair at Gilley's Dallas will have 1000s of jobs from 60+ employers
Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins is hosting a job fair with thousands of jobs available. It's the 8th Annual "You’re Hired Job Fest," and it'll take place on Thursday, October 2, from 9 am-1 pm at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., in partnership with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas.
They'll have more than 60 employers ready to hire and more than 3,500 jobs. Applicants will have the opportunity to visit with highly motivated, renowned companies and apply for good living wage jobs.
These positions include opportunities in logistics, education, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, business, hospitality, and more.
Employers include Dallas Love Field Airport, City of Dallas, Coca-Cola, DART, Omni Hotel and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. Many of these companies have an immediate need for employees due to the demands on their industry and upcoming holiday season.
Wages are competitive, and there's also a possibility for tuition reimbursement and other benefits.
“With an average pay of $22 an hour, and some jobs paying up to $104k a year, there are incredible opportunities waiting at my ‘You’re Hired Job Fest’ this Thursday," Jenkins says. "Feeling stuck in a dead-end job? As Drake puts it, ‘Started from the bottom, now we’re here!’"
If you wish to meet the guy who quotes Drake, he'll be there in the flesh.
"Whether you’re looking for your first job or ready for a new one, head on down to Gilley’s Dallas and ‘Come see Clay'," Jenkins says.
Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas operates eight centers across Dallas County with a full-time team dedicated to helping citizens find meaningful employment along with opportunities for job training, workplace education, child-care, and educational initiatives.