In the spotlight
8 Dallas entrepreneurs featured on prestigious Inc. Female Founder 500
Eight Dallas-area female entrepreneurs have been honored on Inc.'s prestigious Female Founders 500 list for 2026.
The annual list compiled by Inc. Magazine recognizes female founders based in the U.S. who have built businesses that have moved their industries forward. The group collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, according to Inc.
"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," Bonny Ghosh, editorial director, said. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."
Below are the Dallas-area founders that made the 2026 list, and why they were selected by Inc.:
Addison LaBonte, Sweet Addison's: "For driving growth for the gluten-free baking company through new product launches and collaborations, scaling production, and retail partnerships to meet national demand."
Amber Capone, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions: "For pioneering policy changes that promote the study of psychedelic therapies for veterans with service-related mental health conditions."
Amber Venz, BoxLTKSoftware: "For rebuilding the company's app into a creator-led social platform with new features, AI capabilities, and engagement tools."
Dani Austin, Divi Official: "For leading the hair and scalp care brand's growth through the launch of new products."
Daryl Ann Denner, nuuds: "For strengthening company culture and community engagement at the DTC apparel brand by prioritizing authenticity and customer-driven product development."
Robyn Gray, Gray Fit Training & Recovery: "For providing the athletic training that helped seven Texas volleyball teams reach the nationals."
Kelly Winget, Alternative Wealth Partners (Southlake): "For growing a boutique private equity firm into a holistic, full-service wealth management platform."
Suran Yoo, Silk or Lace (Plano): "For scaling the wig company's platform to better serve buyers and sellers, automating intake and payout while adding new customer features."
In total, 29 Texas female founders have been named to the 2026 list. They include Austin jewelry mogul Kendra Scott and Texas Space Commission board member Sassie Duggleby.
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A version of this story first appeared on our sister site, InnovationMap.com.