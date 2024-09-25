Mark Cuban News
Mark Cuban hosts free AI bootcamp in Richardson for high schoolers
Dallas entrepreneur Mark Cuban is offering a free bootcamp for teens who are interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI).
According to a release, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp will provide ninth- to 12th-grade students with a foundational understanding of AI and its applications to future careers.
The bootcamp, which will take place on November 2, 9, and 16, is aimed at underserved high school students with a focus on recruiting girls, students of color, first-generation college students, and those from low to moderate income households.
Students don’t need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend. To make attendance even easier, the bootcamp will come with lunch, transportation assistance, and technology equipment.
“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” Cuban says in a statement. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. This bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”
Students can select from six introductory tracks: healthcare, arts & entertainment, business & entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education & career readiness.
Each day of the program will be a half-day of learning what AI is and isn't, where students already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and more, according to the release.
Applications can be made online; the deadline is September 30.
The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities.