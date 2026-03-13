State of innovation
Texas deemed No. 1 state for economic development in new report
Texas is on a 14-year winning streak as the top state for attracting job-creating business location and expansion projects.
Once again, Texas has claimed Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup. This year’s honor recognizes the state with the highest number of economic development projects in 2025. Texas landed more than 1,400 projects last year.
Ron Starner, executive vice president of Site Selection, calls Texas “a dynasty in economic development.”
Among metro areas, Dallas-Fort Worth lands at No. 3 for the most economic development projects secured last year behind No. 2 Houston and No. 1 Chicago.
In 2025, Fortune ranked Texas as the U.S. state with the second-highest number of Fortune 500 headquarters (54), preceded by California (58) and followed by New York (53).
Texas retained the Governor’s Cup by gaining over 1,400 business location and expansion projects last year, representing more than $75 billion in capital investments and producing more than 42,000 new jobs.
Site Selection says Texas’ project count for 2025 handily beat second-place Illinois (680 projects) and third-place Ohio (467 projects). Texas’ number for 2025 represented 18 percent of all qualifying U.S. projects tracked by Site Selection.
“You can see that we are on a trajectory to ensure our economic diversification is going to inoculate us in good times, as well as bad times, to ensure our economy is still going to grow, still create new jobs, prosperity, and opportunities for Texans going forward,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
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A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site, InnovationMap.