Stock Market News
TXSE Group wins SEC approval for Texas Stock Exchange to start in 2026
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has given the go-ahead to Dallas-based Texas Stock Exchange to operate as a national securities exchange — clearing the way for the TXSE to begin trading stocks and exchange-traded products by early 2026.
TXSE is the first fully integrated national securities exchange to receive SEC approval in decades. A release calls it "a milestone decision" that restores competition in America's public markets.
The organization has already laid the groundwork with an exchange platform utilizing the appropriate hardware and software that will function in an evolving trading and regulatory environment.
TXSE, which opened its headquarters in Dallas in spring 2025, will launch trading as well as ETP and corporate listings for companies that meet their standards and are fully transparent. Their goal is to compete with the NYSE and NASDAQ by building up a large roster of newly listed companies.
"Today's approval marks a pivotal moment in our effort to build a world-class exchange rooted in alignment, transparency, and partnership with issuers and investors," says TXSX founder and CEO James H Lee. "Real competition for corporate listings in the United States has finally arrived."
According to the release, TXSE's mission is to reverse a decades-long decline in the number of U.S. public companies by reducing the burden of going and staying public while maintaining high quantitative standards in the industry.
They've already pushed for legislative and legal reforms to strengthen Texas' pro-business environment and establish the state as the premier jurisdiction for corporate headquarters, listings, and exchange operators — working alongside Texas leadership to advocate on behalf of issuers and investors to reform policy.
"As the one and only national securities exchange built and headquartered in Texas, we are proud to have been the catalyst for the development of capital markets in our great state," Lee says.
TXSE's founding investors include financial institutions, retail and institutional investment organizations including BlackRock, Citadel Securities, and Charles Schwab as well as major liquidity providers and corporate executives from across the U.S.
TXSE will be one of three exchanges to join Texas' so-called economic hub Y’all Street, along with the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.