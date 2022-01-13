Dallas real estate mogul lists his Beverly Drive home with big extra perk for $16 million

Dallas residential real estate honcho Rogers Healy has vast experience buying and selling homes. Now, he’s put his own home on the market for $8 million — with an intriguing twist that doubles the asking price.

Rogers bought the home on Highland Park's iconic Beverly Drive — 3815 Beverly Dr. — in 2018 and undertook extensive renovations. He’s selling it because he and his wife, Abby, are tackling a new home renovation project, he says. Rogers Healy is owner and CEO of Dallas-based Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, which posted revenue of about $1 billion in 2021.

The French-style home was built in 1916. Recent updates include renovated floors, new countertops, and a backyard redesign that removed the pool. In addition, the electrical, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning systems have been upgraded.

The property — listed in early 2018 at $3.5 million — has 5,479-square feet, including four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.

Other highlights of the home include:

Close proximity to Highland Park Village and the Dallas Country Club.

Custom closet systems, garden tub, and fireplace in the main bedroom. The house has two other fireplaces: one in the dining room and the other in the family room.

Crown molding throughout.

Second-story, wrap-around porch.

Mosquito mist system.

Three-car garage.

What really stands out about the Healy property, though, is that it’s being marketed in tandem with the empty lot next door, at 3809 Beverly Dr. The lot, which has a different owner, is listed at $8 million. In all, the $16 million deal would encompass nearly 1 acre.

A Rogers Healy and Associates news release says the $16 million offering would let the new owner “build their dream home in the heart of Highland Park.”

“The Beverly Drive deal is sure to make the market talk,” the news release boasts.

Naturally, Healy himself has the listing.

After all, he has closed more than $5 billion in residential real estate deals during his career. The commercial arm of Healy’s real estate empire recently helped Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban buy the town of Mustang, south of Corsicana.