Calling all oenophiles: If you've ever dreamed about purchasing a vineyard, here's your chance. Five property parcels of Delaney Vineyards, the only vineyard in Grapevine, is hitting the auction block.

Now, the Delaney family isn't retiring but merely selling land that they don't need anymore. It's a commercial auction, too, before you start building the perfect vineyard cottage in your head.

However, there is already a beautifully constructed, 14,000-plus-square-foot structure on the property that could be used as a cultural center, wedding venue, corporate office, or church.

It sits on about 14.7 total acres at 2000 Champagne Blvd., more than 1,300 feet of which is frontage on Highway 121, right in the heart of Grapevine. You're probably pretty familiar with this view, as the vineyard is featured on a lot of Grapevine's marketing.

The five parcels are broken out like this:

Parcel 1: 2.4 acres on a hard corner of Highway 121 frontage and Champagne Blvd. (375 feet of highway frontage). Currently zoned in the Grapevine Vintage District.

The online-only auction is open now and ends on February 17. You can view the property by appointment by calling or texting Logan at 713-702-3666 or sending an email to logan@auctionsection.com.