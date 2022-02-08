New restaurant park on the waterfront joins lakeside marina in Rowlett

A new waterfront restaurant project is coming to Lake Ray Hubbard. Called Baywalk, it will be part of Sapphire Bay, a $1 billion mixed-use development on the Sapphire Bay Peninsula, which is enviably surrounded by two miles of shoreline and serves as the gateway to the city of Rowlett.

The district includes Sapphire Bay Marina, which comprises 17 dock houses, including 10 new builds and seven that have been refurbished, with boat rentals and sales, and a fuel system said to be state-of-the-art.

According to a release, Baywalk will feature a variety of dining options, loads of outdoor seating, entertainment areas, and festive string lights. Outdoor dining is definitely trending up.

"Baywalk will be minutes from many DFW neighborhoods and will provide family options, appealing to locals and young adults as well as our local boaters/sailors and water sports enthusiasts who want a fun, lake lakefront experience with a one-of-a-kind boardwalk frontage and waterfront views," says Randy Stone, a partner at Omniplan architects. "This will enable them to unwind in a casual environment with friends and family which is exactly what consumers and restaurateurs are both seeking in today's environment."

The project will also benefit from a $150 million project by TxDOT that will extend outer roads along I-30 from Bass Pro to Sapphire Bay, and the construction of a new Sapphire Bay overpass that will include on-the-water driving lanes, walk & bike trails, and a pedestrian & biking crossover bridge connecting the North and South peninsulas.

A hotel by Hyatt called The Sapphire Bay Resort & Conference Center that's part of a public-private partnership with the City of Rowlett is already in the works. Located on the Sapphire Bay Peninsula, it will have more than 500 rooms, suites, and villas each with waterfront views overlooking Lake Ray Hubbard, as well as a full-service spa, fitness center, six pools, tropical gardens, and a seven-acre manmade Sapphire Bay Lagoon. It's anticipated to open in fall 2023.

Also coming: The Fountains at Sapphire Bay, which will feature nightly performances of choreographed water effects and animated lighting designed by the team of Martin Brinkerhoff and Associates, whose credits include creating spectacles for the Walt Disney Company.