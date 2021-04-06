5 darling Dallas starter homes for sale under $300,000 right now

In Dallas' red-hot housing market, finding an affordable home can be a treasure hunt. Due to low inventory and high demand, Dallas' median home price skyrocketed to $315,000 in February, real estate experts report. And with homes receiving dozens of offers in just a day or two, first-time buyers, especially, say they're feeling squeezed out.

But there's a certain "thrill of the hunt" that comes with searching for great starter homes, too. Listings pop up each day for gems built decades ago, lovingly cared for through the generations or recently remodeled to suit modern tastes.

Here, we've rounded up five new listings for starter homes under $300,000. They're all in different neighborhoods within Dallas city limits (because not everyone wants to move to the 'burbs), all single-family homes under 2,000 square feet, and as of press time, they're all active listings.

10851 Gable Dr., Dallas 75229

List price: $234,900

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,383 square feet

Neighborhood: Gables at Royal (Northwest Dallas)

Year built: 1984

Listed with: Jill Redpath Nolan, Allie Beth Allman & Associates

From the listing: "Floor plan features both a master on the first level with ensuite bath with garden tub & master on the second level with two closets & ensuite bath with shower."