5 darling Dallas starter homes for sale under $300,000 right now

In Dallas' red-hot housing market, finding an affordable home can be a treasure hunt. Due to low inventory and high demand, Dallas' median home price skyrocketed to $315,000 in February, real estate experts report. And with homes receiving dozens of offers in just a day or two, first-time buyers, especially, say they're feeling squeezed out.
But there's a certain "thrill of the hunt" that comes with searching for great starter homes, too. Listings pop up each day for gems built decades ago, lovingly cared for through the generations or recently remodeled to suit modern tastes.
Here, we've rounded up five new listings for starter homes under $300,000. They're all in different neighborhoods within Dallas city limits (because not everyone wants to move to the 'burbs), all single-family homes under 2,000 square feet, and as of press time, they're all active listings.
10851 Gable Dr., Dallas 75229
List price: $234,900
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,383 square feet
Neighborhood: Gables at Royal (Northwest Dallas)
Year built: 1984
Listed with: Jill Redpath Nolan, Allie Beth Allman & Associates
From the listing: "Floor plan features both a master on the first level with ensuite bath with garden tub & master on the second level with two closets & ensuite bath with shower."
From the listing, con't: "Soaring vaulted ceilings with 2 levels of windows bring in natural light. Living room features brick wood burning fireplace. Home has 2 patio areas off the living room & the downstairs master bedroom.
Home has been freshly painted in March 2021, and vinyl plank flooring has been added to the living room, dining room & bedroom 3 downstairs, which could also be used as home office or second living area.
Convenient to major highways, restaurants & shopping. Low monthly HOA dues."
3315 Gibsondell Ave., Dallas 75211
List price: $245,000
2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1,252 square feet
Neighborhood: Oak Cliff
Year built: 1927
Listed with: Heath Olinger, Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate
From the listing: "Charming home with original hardwood floors. 2 generous sized bedrooms."
From the listing, con't. "Large back yard. Large living room with dining room and French doors to back yard. Fresh paint throughout."
2811 Minoco Dr., Dallas 75227
List price: $200,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,329 square feet
Neighborhood: Barbara Heights, Pleasant Mound Estates, Southeast Dallas
Year built: 1949
Listed with: Sandy DeTuncq, JP And Associates Realtors
From the listing: "Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home ... Minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Historical District, Dallas Arboretum, schools, shopping, Dallas Rails, Eastfield College, golf course. Huge private backyard is ideal for large gatherings (nearly a quarter acre)."
From the listing, con't: "Updates: New Roof, new flooring, fresh paint inside and out. Decorative lighting and ceiling fans, new kitchen cabinets.
Converted garage includes bedroom, bathroom with step-in shower, small living area and separate entrance."
10631 Black Walnut Dr., Dallas 75243
List price: $295,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,888 square feet
Neighborhood: Walnut Creek Estates, Northeast Dallas
Year built: 1978
Listed with: Jeanine Thames Glassman, Exp Realty
From the listing: "Richardson schools! This home has been lovingly updated with too many new things to count. Dark laminate flooring at entrance, living area and kitchen. Granite in kitchen.
Roof and HVAC recently replaced. Brand new hot water heater. New oven, new dishwasher, new garage door, new electric fence opener - and even a Ring Doorbell."
From the listing, con't: "Covered back patio for comfy outdoor living, and your backyard and driveway are completely enclosed. A paradise for pups.
Easy commute if you are working in Dallas, or just stay home and make this your office."
11333 Dumbarton Dr., Dallas 75228
List price: $280,000
3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,807 square feet
Neighborhood: Braeburn Glen, East Dallas
Year built: 1964
Listed with: Maria Araujo, Ultima Real Estate
From the listing: "Charming updated home with new landscaping. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, hand painted tile backsplash, and domed saltillo tile flooring."
From the listing, con't: "The sunroom was renovated to be used as an additional dining or living space, perfect for entertaining with a wonderful view of the backyard.
There is a brick path leading to a beautifully landscaped gazebo. The new gate leads to a large backyard with ample enclosed parking space.
New paint inside and out, fully renovated modern restrooms, granite in the master, frameless glass shower enclosure, and beautiful tile."