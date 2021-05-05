A lot has changed over the past year, and one of the biggest surprises has been the red-hot housing market across the country. As one of the most popular markets in the U.S., Dallas-Fort Worth is no exception, with home prices up 10 percent from last year.

People are clearly on the move — but where are they moving and why? As we enter what’s typically the peak season in real estate, Opendoor revisited last fall’s hottest ZIP codes in DFW to see which areas buyers are most interested in this spring.

Last year, Dallas emerged as a top place for students, professionals, and families to live, and the area remains a highly desirable place to call home. The sprawling Texan metropolis continues to boast entrepreneurial opportunity, being home to more than 20 Fortune 500 companies and ranked as one of the best places for college graduates to start a career.

This spring, out-of-state movers continue to flock to the area and drive up prices near city centers, leading many to move to the suburbs to get more for their money.

While Tarrant County, Arlington, Frisco, and Denton were some of the hottest spots in the DFW area for home shoppers last summer, there’s been a notable uptick in interest in Wylie and Saginaw this year.

"While the overwhelming theme of all the top ZIPs is affordability and school preference, Wylie (75098) is a Dallas gem," says Opendoor's Dallas-Fort Worth general manager, Sharon Brown. "Neighborhoods like Wylie that are north of Dallas, particularly those in between Plano and Dallas, have been and will continue to be popular places to buy and live."

According to Opendoor's latest research, the hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers in Dallas-Fort Worth right now are:

75052 , Grand Prairie

, Grand Prairie 76179 , Saginaw

, Saginaw 75098 , Wylie

, Wylie 76131 , Saginaw

, Saginaw 75025 , Plano

, Plano 76244 , Fort Worth

, Fort Worth 76017 , Arlington

, Arlington 75067 , Lewisville

, Lewisville 76002 , Arlington

, Arlington 76028, Burleson

"People who live in Wylie enjoy a small-town feel, but with a big city like Dallas right at their fingertips," says Brown. "Saginaw (76131) is a bit more rural with a country-like feel. Businesses have begun to invest in Saginaw, so that coupled with Saginaw's very close proximity to Fort Worth makes it no surprise that this area would be on homebuyers’ radars."

For Dallas-Fort Worth residents who may be looking to buy or sell, Opendoor empowers homeowners to move quickly, easily, with certainty, and on their own timeline.

When it comes to your dream home, you also want to put your best foot forward with the strongest offer possible. An all-cash offer is almost always going to be the most attractive option for a seller. And Opendoor’s cash-backed offers program makes it possible for anyone to present an all-cash offer, free of financing, appraisal, and home sale contingencies, even if you need a home loan.

Buyers who made offers with Opendoor’s cash-backed offer program already have an average acceptance rate 50 percent higher than regular offers made without cash backing. Find out more here.