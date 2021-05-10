Dallas cements new ranking among America's top emerging housing markets

It’s no secret that housing markets all around Texas are on fire. Fanning those flames is a new ranking from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.

In the inaugural WSJ/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index, Dallas-Fort Worth appears at No. 98.

It's one of three Texas metros to crack the top 100. Killeen-Temple (in Central Texas) comes in at No. 42.

And not surprisingly, Austin tops everyone else in the state (and nearly the country) at No. 2. Only Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, rises above it to No. 1.

The index gauges the return on investment and the livability of the country’s 300 most populous metro areas.

It takes into consideration a metro area’s real estate market (50 percent) and economic health (50 percent). Among the ranking factors are real estate supply and demand, median list price, unemployment rate, and daily commute times.

“While other market-by-market comparisons focus only on housing metrics, the WSJ/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index also looks at non-housing indicators to help identify places that are not only good places to invest, but also where you are likely to enjoy living,” the WSJ reported April 27.

The new index comes on the heels of reports indicating Dallas-Fort Worth is a prime destination for residents leaving Los Angeles; that it has some of the best suburbs in the country; and that it's the sixth hottest real estate market in the country.

Among the state’s other major metros, San Antonio lands at No. 216 in the WSJ rankings, and Houston at No. 262.

Here’s how other Texas metros fared: