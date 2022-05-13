New luxury apartment project for baseball nuts to open in Arlington

There's a new apartment community coming to Arlington for those who really really like baseball. Called One Rangers Way, it's an upscale residential building in the works from The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies, that promises a unique living experience in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District, amidst Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, and AT&T Stadium.

A release promises that One Rangers Way will be one of the most luxurious, resort-style apartment communities in the country. Wow, the entire U.S. of A.?

Its location at Nolan Ryan Expressway in the Entertainment District, close to Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Texas Live!, Live! by Loews, Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, and the National Medal of Honor Museum, makes it a unique experience.

The building will have:

300 units

National Green Building Standard certification

high-end materials and appliances

expansive ceiling heights

floor-to-ceiling windows

decor inspired by baseball and the Texas Rangers

The building will include 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and penthouse apartment homes, as well as a parking garage with 423 spaces.

Texas Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis says in a statement that the building will bring a new dimension to the ongoing development in the Arlington Entertainment District.

"This area is becoming a nationally renowned sports and entertainment destination with world-class facilities that have already been completed and several other projects that are well underway," Davis says.

One Rangers Way will feature more than 43,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenity space, including an expansive exterior amenity deck, green spaces, outdoor infinity edge pool, indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, office workspace, exclusive resident events, and concierge services.

Residents also get direct access to the Richard Greene & Dr. Robert Cluck Linear Parks with areas for strolling, sculptures, and nearly three miles of paved paths for walking, running, and biking.

It's part of a greater $4 billion vision by the City of Arlington, Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co to transform the Entertainment District into the premier sports, entertainment, hospitality, cultural and lifestyle destination in the country. Together, the total investment of new development by the partnership totals over $2.4 billion.

Construction begins in the fall, and the building is slated to open in 2024.