New apartment village next to crystal lagoon in Rowlett gets the OK

There's an apartment complex going up in Rowlett for those who want to live by a lagoon: Called The View at Sapphire Bay, it'll be a mid-rise community on the shore of Lake Ray Hubbard, with move-ins starting in May 2024. Not too soon to give your notice.

According to a release, JLL Capital Markets found the $58.3 million in financing for Zale Properties, who will build the lakefront project.

The View at Sapphire Bay will be five stories tall, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, with an average unit size of 941 square feet.

Units will feature

open island kitchens

white custom cabinetry

full-size washers and dryers

designer pendant lighting

spacious walk-in closets

quartz and granite countertops

10- to 14-foot ceilings

hardwood style flooring — not hardwood, hardwood-style

stainless steel appliances

private balconies

Community amenities will include co-working office space, game rooms, resort-style pool, a cabana and grill house, outdoor fireplace, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet spa, garden courtyard and kitchen, and a landscaped picnic area.

The site is located within the master-planned, 116-acre, mixed use Sapphire Bay development, which will be anchored by a state-of-the-art, man-made lagoon. You would think that being on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard would be enough water, but no. There is not only a seven-acre crystal lagoon, there is also a surf lagoon, which Blue Ribbon News describes thusly:

"The Surf Village will feature a lagoon with the ability to generate barrel roll-type waves of varying sizes at each level, so that surfers of all skill levels can learn the trade. One end of the lagoon will house the equipment to generate the waves, while the other end features a white beach area for folks to relax and watch the surfing action. Guests will also enjoy three resort style pools, two swim up bars, a lazy river, and multiple outdoor beach gathering spaces for relaxation and games."

The fantasticness does not stop there. The crystal lagoon features a mist fountain that allows for images and videos to be projected onto the mist, forming a gigantic screen that people can watch on all sides of the lagoon. Water itself is not pretty enough.

There's more: The Sapphire Bay resort's windows will have a covering that allows videos to be projected onto them, so that when you view the mist screen looking towards the resort, the screen appears even larger. Water mist forming a video screen is not enough – it must also be gigantic.

Situated at 30 Dalrock Rd., the property will have access to I-30, and is just across the lake from downtown Rockwall.