Groovy '70s Texas ranch with church, saloon, and replica jail hits market for $3.9 million

A fabulous ranch home on the southern outskirts of San Antonio with its own church, saloon, and replica jail house is on the market.

Located at 21155 Interstate 37, in the town of Elmendorf — population 1,682 — it features a 4,300-square-foot home on 137 acres, with a long list of amenities including horse racetrack and tennis courts, and can be spotted from IH 37 by its distinctive, horseshoe-shaped arc entrance.

Above and beyond its many extras, the home is also a vintage treasure, drenched in its original-condition '70s kitsch.

Listed by Ellen Hagan with Redbird Realty LLC, the property went on the market on May 19, with an asking price of $3.9 million.

"Who hasn't wondered about the unique, iconic horseshoe gate as you've traveled south on IH 37 heading towards the coast?" the listing asks.

The home is available for the first time since the 1960s, with potential for commercial development, a recreational venue/event center, or continued farm/ranch/residential use.

It features meticulously maintained acreage, studded with mature trees that include a heritage live oak estimated to be 500 years old; plus four ponds, one with dock, and a water well.

The main house is 4,300-plus square feet with three bedrooms, three full baths, and a view of the downtown San Antonio skyline from the second floor sunroom. There's also a 1,200-square-foot metal workshop/storage building, plus hay barn, lighted tennis courts, horse racetrack, and cattle pens.

But it's all the crazy extras that make this such a delight, including a 1950s replica filling station, chapel, an 1800s saloon, and a replica jail house featuring a tree with a noose (which Zillowtastrophes observes might be in questionable judgment for the realtor to include, and the photo was in fact later removed from the listing.)

According to the listing, the house was built in 1972 and needs some updating, but that's only if you don't love the '70s.

Notable must-mention features include a master bedroom done in skyblue hues with a circular bed in the center, how kinky, and an adjoining sunken bathtub that is also circular, with a cascading set of pendant lights.

There are multiple built-in wraparound banquettes, including a gorgeous royal blue banquette in the eat-in kitchen, and a white one in the game room, surrounding the pool table. This is the same game room that includes a mini shrine to Dolly Parton.

Another bathroom is all done up in a Western theme, with saddle and cowboy hats — a motif that surfaces throughout the house in features such as the saloon-style entry doors, Western murals on the walls, and a stand that holds a stack of lariat ropes. Yee-haw.