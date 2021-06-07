2 Dallas-Fort Worth lakes flow onto list of Texas spots with most million-dollar listings

If you’re looking to dive into the market for high-end lake homes in Texas, look no further than the pool of real estate in your own backyard.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, two lakes are among the seven places in Texas with the most lake homes priced at $1 million or more. That’s according to a new report from Alabama-based Lake Homes Realty, which does business in Texas and 32 other states.

The report shows 16,716-acre Possum Kingdom Lake ranked fifth for the number of million-dollar-plus listings for lake homes (33) on May 15. In sixth place was 7,280-acre Grapevine Lake (24 listings).

“Our new real estate report shows families looking to avoid crowded areas during the pandemic considered lake homes as an option,” says Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty.

“Buyers from across the country searched Texas lake homes as a safe place to live and reconnect. From primary and secondary homes to lake lots, the Texas lake home market was more than $3.6 billion, the largest of our 33 states,” Phillips adds. “With beautiful lakes spread across the state and access to major metropolitan cities, it is easy to see why Texas has so much appeal for lake home shoppers.”

Four lakes in Central Texas topped the list for million-dollar-plus listings:

Lake Travis, 75.

Lady Bird Lake, 74.

Lake Austin, 47.

Lake LBJ, 43.

Rounding out the top seven was the Houston area’s Lake Conroe, with 24 listings of at least $1 million.

Lake Travis also stands atop the list of the state’s biggest markets for lake homes, with $344.9 million worth of homes for sale on May 15. In second place was Lady Bird Lake ($235.6 million), followed by Dallas-Fort Worth’s Lewisville Lake ($220.3 million), Lake LBJ ($179.6 million), and DFW’s Lake Ray Hubbard ($156.6 million).

However, Lake Travis does not lead the list of the spots in Texas with the most expensive lake homes. That distinction goes to the Houston area’s Lake Woodlands ($2,514,950), followed by Lake Austin ($1,572,213), Lake Travis ($1,503,900), Possum Kingdom Lake ($1,378,861), and Lake LBJ ($1,273,628).

“In Texas and in other parts of the country, buyers are not waiting to find their dream homes,” Phillips says. “With limited inventories, buyers are ready to move quickly for both primary and secondary lake homes. They will then put their personal touches on them.”

Now, if you don’t have at least $1 million to spend on a lake home, the report also ranks the places in Texas with the most affordable lake homes as of May 15: