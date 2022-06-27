Alto ridesharing relocates HQ to new address in Dallas Design District

A buzzy ride-sharing company has made a new home in Dallas' buzzy Design District: Dallas-based Alto has relocated its headquarters to a 16,000-square-foot office space at 141 Manufacturing St., in what used to be a printing company called Register Marks.

The new headquarters will be home to approximately 100 employees, including Alto's executives, engineering, marketing, and operations teams, as Alto explores growth and expansion into additional markets.

Tenant amenities will include:

Lounge 141, a rooftop lounge with kitchen and balcony that features views of downtown Dallas

a recently constructed rail spur walking trail

Triumphs coffee shop, from State Street Coffee, set to open in July with mixologists, small bites, and plates

The Grove, an outdoor community lounge with picnic tables, greenspace, and 6G Wi-Fi

Alto is the on-demand rideshare company founded in 2018 currently servicing Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington D.C., and Silicon Valley. They hire vetted, uniformed drivers and manage a fleet of luxury SUVs for consistent, personalized passenger experience. They clean with EPA-registered disinfectants between every ride and shift, and have an app in which passengers can set music and conversation preferences.

QIP has acquired more than 25 properties in the last two years. In May, they broke ground on Thirteen Thirty-Three, a 10-story office building at 1333 Oak Lawn Ave., and River Edge, a five-story office building with three planned on-site restaurants at 161 River Edge.

Transwestern Real Estate Services and Shop Companies are handling leasing for both properties with delivery estimated for Q4 2023.

According to Transwestern research, the Design District has seen nearly $1 billion in private investment over the last 15 years including local and out-of-market restaurants, new retail concepts, nightlife, and entertainment destinations.

"For the last three and half years we have been almost exclusively focused on the Design District," says Chad Cook, Founder of QIP. "Thanks to a lot of help from the real estate community, an incredible lift from our team at QIP, and a little luck along the way, we have been able to aggregate 27 sites in very close proximity to each other. We look forward to delivering our vision over the next several years."