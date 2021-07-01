Home » Real Estate
Magnificent $39 million Park Cities mansion is the priciest home for sale in Texas

A massive University Park estate that went on the market in 2016 at $39 million is for sale again — at the same price.

Realtor.com reports that the 2.86-acre estate, at 6767 Hunters Glen Rd., is the most expensive home currently for sale in Texas. The listing agent, Alex Perry of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, declined to comment.

In case you were wondering, real estate marketplace Zillow estimates the monthly mortgage payment for this grand residence would be $217,411. (We’re guessing whomever buys this property could easily afford the mortgage.)

Allie Beth Allman’s listing calls the estate an “iconic property.” Built in 1946, the two-story home in the exclusive Volk Estates enclave features 12,664 square feet of interior space with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms. 

"They're redoing the inside, so it will all be brand new and will be finished in just a couple of months," the agents say on a marketing video recently posted to YouTube.

The current owners are wealth manager John Tolleson — a former trustee of Southern Methodist University — and his wife, Debbie. The Tollesons bought the estate in 1991. Two years later, they purchased the property next door and incorporated it into a home makeover that was already underway. Cole Smith oversaw the renovation.

"Just the land alone, 2.85 acres in this spot, could command upwards of close to $30 million," the agents say in the video.

Highlights of the property include:

  • Private gated community.
  • 670-square-foot guesthouse.
  • 220-square-foot greenhouse.
  • Two spas.
  • Tennis and volleyball courts.
  • Putting green.
  • English garden and solarium with retractable cover.

"Best of all, there is a 2,594-square-foot, stone-floored party pavilion (think ballroom) anchored by fireplaces at each end," CultureMap wrote in a 2016 feature on the home. "The wine cellar and commercial-grade kitchen under the party pavilion ensure that the next party you throw — like a fundraiser to, say, build a presidential library like George W. Bush’s (yes, this is where that happened) — will undoubtedly go down as a success."

One-of-a-kind aspects of the estate include an antique hand-forged chandelier that actor Errol Flynn swung from in the 1935 film The Three Musketeers; three main-house staircases with custom balustrades; and antique millwork by a protégé of 17th-century Dutch-British sculptor Grinling Gibbons, whose work can be found in England's Windsor Castle.

Exterior of 6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
On the market for $39 million, the Tolleson estate is currently the most expensive house in Texas. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
The grand foyer leads to the Great Room, which was designed around a massive 18th-century gold mantel-top mirror.  Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
The walls in the Great Room are made entirely of stone; the statement-making chandelier is the one that Erroll Flynn swung from in the film The Three Musketeers. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
The kitchen is stocked with Class A appliances, including a commercial-grade Viking range. There is also a small basement mini-kitchen below the main kitchen that serves as a break and relaxation room for the staff.  Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
There's an informal dining area for those more low-key days. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
When hosting a small dinner party, though, the formal dining room is quite impressive. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
The solarium is off of the breakfast area and features a retractable roof (one of two in the home). Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
The estate features six bedrooms, five full baths, and three half baths.  Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
A screened-in balcony off the master bedroom offers expansive views of the property. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
To the left of the foyer is the mahogany-coated study with custom fireplace, and to the right is the dining room.  Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
There are multiple living areas throughout the home, all of which are spacious and comfortable. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
No more fighting over what to watch on television. Not when you have some many cozy viewing options from which to choose. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
Or, just curl up with a book in this brightly lit room. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
The  2,594-square-foot party pavilion is a separate structure and ideal for hosting large parties. It's anchored by fireplaces on either end and has a 300-person capacity.  Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
Below the entertainment area is a walk-in wine cellar and two powder rooms — one formal, one casual.  Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
The one-bedroom, one-bath guest house offers a quiet respite for guests. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
You even have access to your own personal tennis courts. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
The estate spans 2.8 acres — leaving plenty of room for the Tollesons to install a playground for their grandchildren. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
The fire pit, bar, and outdoor kitchen, combined with lush, green landscaping, provide a resort-like feel to the estate. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
The pool area includes a cabana with sitting and dining rooms, a kitchen, a bar, and a full shower bath. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in Dallas
In addition to the pool and tennis courts, there's also a sand volleyball court and a putting green. Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
