2 Dallas-area apartment buildings open with extra love for the dogs

A new residential option in Dallas-Fort Worth is strictly for the dogs: Called Fidus Pet Concierge Communities, it's a garden-style apartment community with amenities specifically designed to meet the needs of dog owners.

Fidus acquires existing low-density, garden-style apartment communities of 300-600 units, and renovates the property with features and services, transforming them into luxury Class A apartment communities with canine-focused elements, on-site pet services, and social events.

Fidus founder and principal Steve Bardack says in a release that the need for such a residential option increased during the pandemic.

"Seventy percent of U.S. households now own a pet, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic when people were spending more time at home," Bardack says. "Now, as employees return to the office, their animals are being left behind, creating separation anxiety for both the owners and their pets. Recognizing the need for hands-on pet care in apartment buildings, Fidus Pet Concierge Communities addresses the pain points associated with pet ownership and can also be a solution for companies looking to relocate new talent with dogs in tow."

There are currently two Fidus communities in DFW:

Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch in Grapevine

Equinox on the Park in Garland

Unit sizes range from 750 to 1163 square feet, and the rent ranges from $1550 to $2500 per month.

Fidus properties incorporate dog-focused features and technology within each apartment, such as a doggy door that leads directly to either a private fenced yard or a dog-safe balcony/patio with a porch relief system.

On-demand dog nanny services allow residents to ensure their pet is looked after when they can't be at home, either under planned or unexpected circumstances. Other offerings include:

keyless entry for residents and the Fidus Pet Concierge

Furbo treat dispensers with artificial intelligence capabilities that will alert residents via text if their dog is barking or in distress

Nest thermostats for remote temperature management

three cameras in each apartment so residents can monitor their pet both indoors and outdoors.

They're also adding an on-site pet concierge open daily with onsite doggy daycare, boarding, grooming, dog walking, and in-unit feeding, all of which can be requested via a mobile app.

Other features include dog parks and group activities such as morning dog walks and training classes. Oh this is good: DNA-based testing is used to identify pet waste offenders, who are then subject to lease violation fines, in order to help maintain a healthy living environment.

One huge plus: Fidus Pet Concierge Communities do not have any blanket breed or weight restrictions. A new resident's application process includes in-person temperament tests for each dog, ensuring that every pet resident is friendly. But aggressive dogs are not permitted, regardless of breed or size.

To help local shelters, Fidus maintains partnerships with local rescues, shelters, and foster networks. Every confirmed lease that results from a partner referral gets the resident $50 off their registration fee and $200 for the participating shelter or rescue.

A new Fidus Foster Program works with rescues and shelters to help their dogs find temporary foster care with Fidus residents. The program also offers discounts and complimentary services from Fidus facilities to further encourage more residents to foster dogs.

Fidus plans to open a third Dallas-area property in 2022, and to acquire and renovate four to six more properties in the Dallas area over the next two years, part of a larger rollout across the South.