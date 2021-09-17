Home » Real Estate
A residential canvas

Opulent Dallas condo dubbed ‘art lover’s masterpiece’ paints $2.7 million price tag

Dallas condo dubbed 'art lover’s masterpiece' paints $2.7M price tag

The 3,415-square-foot condo sits on the 10th-floor western corner of the 33-story Bleu Ciel project. Photo by Zach Spross Photography
The condo includes two expansive balconies that afford views of the Dallas skyline. Photo by Zach Spross Photography
 Recent upgrades include top-of-the-line art lighting. Photo by Zach Spross Photography
There are gold-leaf gilt walls in one of the bathrooms. Photo by Zach Spross Photography
Rub-a-dub-dub, a view from the tub. Photo by Zach Spross Photography
The media room has custom suede walls. Photo by Zach Spross Photography
The building has a massive wine cellar. Photo by Zach Spross Photography
Dallas or Palm Springs? You can dream from the resort-style pool. Photo by Zach Spross Photography
A plush Dallas condo being painted as an “art lover’s masterpiece” is on the market for nearly $2.7 million.

The 3,415-square-foot condo sits on the 10th-floor western corner of the 33-story Bleu Ciel project, which is at 3130 Harwood St. in Victory Park. Bleu Ciel is within walking distance of the Dallas Arts District.

Nadia Black of Douglas Elliman Texas has the listing. The asking price is $2.695 million.

Designed by Dallas-based HDF and Paris-based Jean-Michel Wilmotte, Bleu Ciel supplies “a resort-like ambience with curated garden environments,” according to Douglas Elliman.

The Gonzalo Bueno-designed condo features more than $180,000 in upgrades, including:

  • top-of-the-line art lighting
  • gold-leaf gilt walls in one of the bathrooms
  • custom closets
  • custom-made wrought iron doors in the main suite
  • media room with custom suede walls

The condo, with three bedrooms and three-and-half bathrooms, offers two expansive balconies that afford views of the Dallas skyline, as well as a chef’s kitchen and two garages.

Building amenities include a 10,000-bottle wine cellar with three private climate-controlled storage rooms, two junior Olympic pools, a library, 24-hour concierge and valet services, and a highly acclaimed spa.

