Frisco office park set for big refresh with hotel, residences, & food hall

Dallas developer Hall Group is beginning a big multi-million-dollar refresh on Hall Park, its 15-building, 162-acre office park in Frisco, that will transform it into a dynamic mixed-use community with a hotel, residences, and the accessory du jour, a food park.

The new masterplan will encompass approximately one million square feet, and cost half a billion dollars. According to a release, it's slated to open in fall 2023.

In a statement, Hall Group founder and chairman Craig Hall offers a reminder of how much Frisco has changed to become the juggernaut it is today.

"Since we opened our first office building in 1998 to the completion of this new masterplan, we will have been developing at Hall Park for over 40 years," Hall says. "A lot has changed and will continue to change during this time as we work to keep Hall Park at the forefront of what companies and individuals are looking for in mixed-use space."

According to Hall, the new masterplan will showcase some of the most progressive wellness technologies and sustainability practices available, along with spaces for community engagement, including the park and a future performing arts center.

The new construction will include:

new Class AAA office tower

154-key boutique hotel

19-story luxury residential tower

60 executive suites

a 10,000-square-foot food hall, all surrounding a programmed community park.

In a statement, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney calls founder Craig Hall "one of Frisco's first visionaries."

"He develops like few dare," Cheney says. "In the case of Hall Park, he tore down two buildings to make way for a greater use, incorporating lifestyle elements, as well as first-class office space and a future, special place for the performing arts in Frisco. His investment in Frisco has helped grow the corporate presence in our city and will continue to impact Frisco for decades."

Future development plans include a performing arts center, the result of a public-private partnership between Hall Group, the City of Frisco, and Frisco ISD.

One third of Hall Park is already dedicated to green space and includes three miles of walking and jogging trails, more than 200 works of art including the Texas Sculpture Garden, and an event lawn with kitchen and dining areas, a putting green, and a bean bag toss court.

Hall Park also delivers superior air quality to its users with bipolar ionization technology and an air purifying system in the elevators.