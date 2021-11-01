There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

Known for its bevy of top-notch shops and restaurants, the Lovers Lane and Inwood Road area is also home to numerous residential neighborhoods, including the ever-enchanting Briarwood. Adjacent to Bluffview, Briarwood is bounded by Horseshoe Trail and Briarwood Place to the north, Lovers Lane to the south, Elsby Avenue to the west, and Inwood Road to the east.

This neighborhood is where real estate agent Rachel Finkbohner has focused her talents over the past four years, first introducing it to friends and then expanding her clientele as interest in the area grew.

"I love how convenient it is, regardless of if you're going north or south, traveling to or from Dallas Love Field Airport, and I love that it's just a few streets south of Northwest Highway," she says. "It is sandwiched between so much action and surrounded by so many shops and restaurants that you will never get bored."

Finkbohner offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Briarwood. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Take a break at Time Out Tavern, stop for a margarita at Jose, or get your morning caffeine fix down the road at La La Land Kind Cafe.

Neighborhood Services, Lovers Seafood & Market, Drake's, Asian Mint, and Rise are additional favorites. And every true Dallasite knows to hit up Eatzi's for chef-prepared foods, freshly made salads and sandwiches, and a stellar wine selection.

Where to play

Finkbohner encourages everyone to walk through Bluffview and stroll by some of the neighborhood’s estates, or play at picturesque Bluffview Park.

"If you're looking for somewhere to take your pup, Greenway Parks is just a hop, skip, and a jump from Briarwood, with more green space than you could imagine," she says.

Where to live

"The architecture styles in this area really vary," Finkbohner says. "Most of the original homes were classic cottages, but over the last 10 years many have been renovated or torn down and rebuilt. Today, there is a mix of traditional and transitional homes — the perfect balance of large dwellings and small cottages, which preserves the charm of the neighborhood."

Finkbohner was there from the start, when interest in this neighborhood began increasing. One of her major sales happened before prices began to rise in the area — "We wondered if other buyers knew something bad that we didn't," she says of the larger-than-normal offer at the time — and now, she says, people are begging to buy that house. She's also responsible for the highest price-per-square-foot sales transaction in Briarwood to date.

"I think it’s truly the most convenient area of town for the price point," Finkbohner says, "especially considering the neighborhood’s walkability and proximity to major Dallas roads."

