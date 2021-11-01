There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Having previously worked for a real estate developer who designs residential communities, Shelle Carrig has had a longstanding appreciation for neighborhoods that evolve and become better as the years go on.

She’s witnessed this in her own neighborhood of Devonshire, which is a small pocket bordered by Inwood Road to the west, the Tollway to the east, Lovers Lane to the south, and Northwest Highway to the north.

"I love the trees in Devonshire," Carrig says. "There are shops, bookstores, cafes, a grocery store, spas, and all other types of retail within walking distance. Plus, Dallas Love Field Airport is only a $3 taxi ride away — so close and convenient!"

Carrig has been a Devonshire resident for more than 15 years, since before she got her real estate license a decade ago. Now she's so involved that she even created the logo for the Devonshire Neighborhood Association.

Carrig offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Devonshire. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"Mesero," she says without hesitation. "They have the best Mexican food and drinks in Dallas."

She also lists Shinsei Restaurant for the best sushi experience, Jose for its great patio, and Drake's for fancy cocktails.

Where to play

"I love how Devonshire draws neighbors out of their homes to walk and play," says Carrig. "The dog park behind Westminster Presbyterian Church is a popular gathering spot where impromptu happy hours occur on a regular basis."

She also acknowledges the incredible wildlife that exists in what is still a metropolitan area. It's not unusual to spot ducks, egrets, owls, hawks, turtles, and coyotes, all of which are drawn to the creeks and ponds throughout Devonshire and neighboring Bluffview.

Where to live

5634 Stanford Ave., a recent sale of Carrig's, is a breathtaking, warm, modern dwelling by Creekview Custom Homes that offers curb appeal and a friendly front porch.

Inside, you'll find an open-concept living room and kitchen with handsome walnut cabinets downstairs, plus a generous primary suite, three more bedrooms, and a game room upstairs.

With an inviting covered patio that includes a fireplace and grill, the home is perfect for an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

---

Shelle Carrig lives, works, and plays in Devonshire. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email scarrig@briggsfreeman.com, or call 214-450-8782.