---

Though they met and fell in love while living in Maui, Christine and Patrick Burke knew that one day they'd return to Texas to be closer to family. Specifically, Far North Dallas where Christine grew up.

After settling back into the Lone Star State in 2008, the two Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty agents began helping others buy and sell in their neighborhood in 2011.

"We love how convenient this area is to all of Dallas," says Patrick. "We love being so close to Addison and all its restaurants. It's very family-friendly and all services and amenities are really close by."

The Burkes offered up a few of their personal favorites about life in Far North Dallas. Here's their guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

You can't go wrong with Neighborhood Services or Hudson House in Addison, the pair says. There's also Lupe Tortilla in Addison, Haystack in Hillcrest Village, and Lavendou on Preston Road near the President George Bush Turnpike.

Where to play

Besides plenty of restaurants, the new Hillcrest Village park area boasts a green space and playground. A bevy of country clubs can satisfy your need for golf and tennis: Bent Tree Country Club, Northwood Club, and Prestonwood Country Club, while T Bar M Racquet Club is one of the most prestigious tennis clubs in Texas and The Cove Aquatic Center at Fretz Park is the best place to take a refreshing dip.

Vitruvian Park offers live entertainment on occasion and some spectacular lights during the holidays, while Addison Circle Park hosts Kaboom Town, the largest 4th of July fireworks display in DFW.

What to see

Arts and culture abounds here, from WaterTower Theatre to Valley House Gallery to the Cavanaugh Flight Museum.

Where to live

"There are a lot of traditional ranch-style homes built in the 1950s and '60s, some two-story homes from the 1970s and '80s, and even contemporary and modern homes built more recently. There is no one style of home here," says Patrick. "You'll find everything from homes suitable for first-time buyers to large estate homes on acreage. There is truly something for every buyer in Far North Dallas."

---

Christine and Patrick Burke live, work, and play in Far North Dallas. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email cburke@briggsfreeman.com, or call 214-803-2960 and 214-862-4147.