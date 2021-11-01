There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

If you're looking to live somewhere that's a little bit Dallas, a little bit Fort Worth, and everything in between, real estate agent Brian Edwards would like to suggest Grapevine.

"Grapevine is everything you think of when you think of small-town Texas, but all wrapped up in a big city," he says. "Life moves at a slower pace here, which is such a breath of fresh air in the fast-paced world we live in."

Edwards has been a Grapevine resident for the past three years, enjoying the wine, food, and atmosphere, which he says can sometimes feel like a time machine — but in the best way.

Edwards offered up a few of his personal favorites about life in Grapevine. Here's his guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"The restaurants here are amazing, from Mi Dia from Scratch's tableside guacamole and margaritas to JudyPie for one of the most amazing lemon meringue pies I've ever tasted," he says.

Dino's Steak and Claw House and Bob's Steak & Chop House also make his best-of list.

Where to play

Lake Grapevine is nearby and offers a lot of recreational amenities, as does Dove Park.

The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center is a destination spot for most, but for Grapevine residents, it's right here in town.

What to see

Edwards recommends Historic Downtown Grapevine, especially when Main Street is all decked out for the holidays, and Grapevine Mills for shopping 'til you drop.

"Texas Star Dinner Theater is a fun date night, or you can go with a group," he says, "while riding the Grapevine Vintage Railroad makes for a fun family trip to Fort Worth."

Where to live

The downtown area of Grapevine is where you'll find beautiful historic homes. Go north, toward Lake Grapevine, and you'll see a lot of larger homes and well-maintained neighborhoods based around resort areas.

"South Grapevine has some very nice homes for families, nestled between Colleyville and Southlake," Edwards says.

---

Brian Edwards lives, works, and plays in Grapevine. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email bedwards@briggsfreeman.com, or call 817-300-0658.