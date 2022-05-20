There are so many great places to live in North Texas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

Throughout her years in real estate, Bess Dickson has learned to always expect the unexpected in Lakewood Heights.

"It has a groovy mix of 1920s cottages and midcentury Texas ranches, sprinkled with modern new-builds and a bit of the odd choice," says the Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty agent. "A stroll through Lakewood Heights is a treat for the eyes and soul."

Lakewood Heights is bounded by Abrams Road to the east, Skillman Street to the west, Monticello Avenue to the north, and Richmond Avenue to the south. A little east of Lower Greenville and west of White Rock Lake, this "shoulder neighborhood," as Bess calls it, is a favorite place of hers to bike, run, and make new friends.

"Lakewood Heights is a hive of neighborly experiences," she says, "from the spontaneous July 4th trunk picnic in the Whole Foods parking lot and the holiday parades down Belmont Avenue, to 'First Nights' at Tietze Park and wagonloads of kids being pulled from house to house by their parents on Halloween — the list is endless."

Bess offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Lakewood Heights. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Start the day off right with delicious diner food from Goldrush Cafe, or a true New York staple from Benny's Bagels. You can find Bess at Goldrush nearly every Friday at 7:30 am — stop in and say hi, and she'll buy you a cup of coffee.

"Friday night pizza from Scalini's is never boring," Bess says, referencing the restaurant's cafeteria tray-size pies and reasonably priced wine. Prefer to dine at home? Stroll — or bike — over to Whole Foods and head home with whatever catches your eye.

Where to play

In the summer, take a dip in the newly refreshed Tietze Park community pool or ride your bike down to White Rock Lake.

"Strolling down — or rolling down — Swiss Avenue Historic District's tree-lined esplanade is a must," Bess says. "On Sunday mornings, Lakewood Village Farmers Market — hosted by Good Local Markets, at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Abrams Road — is always full of fresh surprises from local purveyors, like mushrooms (Lion's Mane, anyone?), sourdough bread that's to die for, and local honey, just to name a few."

An annual must-do in May is the Swiss Avenue Historic District Mother's Day Home Tour, a weekend-long tribute to one of Dallas’ most architecturally significant neighborhoods.

For an unforgettable host gift, pop into beloved neighborhood boutique Talulah & Hess.

Where to live

The wide array of home styles that defines Lakewood Heights ensures that if you have a favorite architecture style, you're more than likely to find it here.

"Purple homes, hundreds of gnomes scattered in a yard, white picket fences, and the most modern of modern homes may all be seen while meandering down the streets of Lakewood Heights," Bess says. "Mature, 100-year-old oak trees give shade as you pass a 1920s bungalow, a Spanish Renaissance gem, a just-completed modern, and a Prairie-style home with a wraparound porch. The larger-than-average lots lend themselves to all sorts of backyard setups, including chicken coops!"

One of Bess' favorite homes in the neighborhood, for which she represented the buyer, is 6115 Richmond Avenue, a recently built Craftsman that honors the heritage of the past.

"The Lakewood Heights vibe is one that hums with happy," says Bess. "Your neighbor could be an artist, writer, director, lawyer, surgeon, or retired sea captain — or just a young couple trying to figure out life together. Lifelong friendships are made by rocking on your front porch and simply saying 'howdy' to the passersby."

