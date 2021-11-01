There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

Business partners Matt Wilkerson and Ted Bangs each have deep roots in Northwest Dallas, with Wilkerson having lived in the Sparkman Club Estates neighborhood for almost 20 years.

Both agents appreciate the strong communities that make up this area, not to mention the proximity to some of the best private schools in the state, as well as easy access to DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport.

"The neighborhoods all have such great, distinct amenities," Wilkerson says. "For example, Sparkman Club Estates was built around a community club that offers tennis, swimming, and a youth swim team, while Royal Oaks boasts Peter Pan Park and its playground. And then you’ve got the Northaven Trail, which runs through or near most Northwest Dallas neighborhoods."

"The lots are on the larger side and big, mature live oaks are abundant," says Bangs. "Most homes have garages, so street parking is minimal. And many homes have pools, spacious backyards, and outdoor amenities like kitchens and decks."

Recognized as experts in this area of Dallas, Wilkerson and Bangs enjoyed a record year in 2021, having sold the majority of their listings off-market for more than list price. The Bangs + Wilkerson Group is also part of the Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty Leaders Circle, which includes agents who achieve $10 million or more in sales.

Bangs and Wilkerson offered up a few of their personal favorites about life in Northwest Dallas. Here's their guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

A trio of Dallas favorites tops their list: Fernando's Mexican Cuisine, Cindi's NY Deli & Restaurant, and Royal China.

Where to play

The extensive Northaven Trail is the ideal place to walk, run, or bike.

Where to live

Most Northwest Dallas neighborhoods were established in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, but there are also many homes that have been built from 2000 onward.

"We love that there is a variety of home styles, each with its own unique character," Wilkerson says. "Nothing is cookie-cutter. Common styles include midcentury modern, American ranch, '70s modern, and traditional new-construction with a European or farmhouse influence."

A beautiful example of a '70s modern home is 3823 Princess Ln., which the duo had under contract in just two days.

The expansive living space features built-ins and a soaring fireplace, anchored by a bar with two wine fridges, an ice maker, and a sink. A wall of windows and two sliding glass doors crown the back of the home, which looks out onto a backyard oasis with a heated pool, outdoor kitchen, and landscape lighting.

