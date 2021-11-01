There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

Both Patti Winchester and Maureen Steitle have lived in Collin County for more than three decades, and now they're seeing even more people discover the area as corporate headquarters like Toyota, Frito-Lay, and Hewlett Packard have begun calling Plano home.

"The draw to the area was similar to what it is today: great location to major highways, excellent schools, and the conveniences of shopping and entertainment," says Winchester.

"Not to mention affordability of housing," Steitle adds.

With 17 years in local real estate, the Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty agents have learned that people are flocking to Plano to do business and raise a family.

"Plano is a chameleon," says Steitle. "It changes colors and vibes as easily as we do — from outdoor shopping and nightlife in urban Legacy West to hidden nature walks through the trails at Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. And the homes are just as versatile."

Winchester and Steitle offered up a few of their personal favorites about life in Plano. Here's their guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

The team notes the rooftop at Urban Crust pizzeria in downtown Plano as a favorite spot, as well as the fabulous patio at Cafe Istanbul at The Shops at Legacy.

"Hamburger lover?" Winchester asks. "We have you covered! Chip's Old Fashioned Hamburgers on the Boardwalk at Granite Park is our go-to."

Where to play

Legacy West offers fun-filled spots for outdoor shopping, happy hour, dining, and live music at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall.

Looking for a walk in the park? "A three-mile day hike or meadow picnic at Arbor Hills Nature Preserve is perfect on a warm afternoon," says Steitle.

What to see

For more than 40 years, people have been making a pilgrimage to Collin County for the Plano Balloon Festival, which sets 30 larger-than-life hot-air balloons loose into the sky.

Where to live

"You might enjoy a traditional, older, heavily treed neighborhood like Willow Bend or Lakeside, but if your taste is modern or urban we also have plenty to offer, like a three-story rooftop villa at Legacy West," says Winchester.

"Plano offers a walk through the ages, with a selection of custom homes from the contemporary vibe of the '70s to the sprawling ranch style of the '80s, and even high-rise living at the Windrose Tower. If you live to golf, areas surrounding Gleneagles Country Club offer panoramic views and easy country club living," says Steitle.

There are also completely unique custom homes to be discovered in Plano, such as 6809 Mulhouse Ct., which the pair sold in the highly sought-after community of Normandy Estates.

"This was a very fun home to sell," says Winchester. "It featured a garage to thrill any car enthusiast, complete with lifts and custom floors. The outdoor area was a true oasis with a covered patio, built-in summer kitchen, and sparkling pool."

"Patti Winchester and Maureen Steitle are true pros," says one of their sellers. "They expertly handled every detail from staging to contract negotiations with finesse. We have worked on multiple transactions and I couldn't imagine a finer team."

Patti Winchester and Maureen Steitle live, work, and play in Plano.