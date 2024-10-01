small city livin'
3 Dallas suburbs shine on new list of best small cities in America
Living in the big city isn't for everyone, which is why many are flocking to the suburbs and less-populated cities around Dallas. To demonstrate the popularity of suburban and rural communities, a new study by WalletHub has singled out three of Dallas' top suburbs on their 2024 list of the "Best Small Cities in America."
The report compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 residents based on 45 livability metrics across five main categories: Affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and overall safety. Cities were grouped by percentile, where the 99th percentile encompasses the top one percent of small American cities.
The top three ranking cities in the U.S. were Carmel, Indiana; Brookfield, Wisconsin; and Lexington, Massachusetts.
Leading the pack as the best small city in Texas is Rockwall, 24 miles northeast of downtown Dallas. The city squeezed into the 97th percentile, with high rankings in "safety" (No. 61) and "economic health" (No. 91).
Rockwall has a Census-estimated population of just under 53,000 residents as of July 2023. Its consistent growth has planted seeds for new amenities including an H-E-B and a Sprouts Farmers Market, as well as new restaurants and sports bars galore.
Besides the cost-saving benefits of escaping a big city, there's a lot more to enjoy in a smaller community like Rockwall, according to WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.
"On top of [cost savings], the best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions, and plenty of local flair to help you achieve a high quality of life," Lupo said. "While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcomings in other areas."
Flower Mound's wellness and recreational activities are abundant. Facebook Flower Mound Parks and Recreation
Two other North Texas cities appear in the top-ranking 90-99th percentile range: Allen (96th) and Flower Mound (93rd). While this is Allen's first time in the spotlight for its livability, the tiny but mighty city of Flower Mound made a name for itself when it was ranked one of the most livable small cities in America in July.
"With a population of 81,270, Flower Mound is a diverse community that prides itself on maintaining a small-town atmosphere while embracing and fostering a dynamic economic development environment," the city's website says.
Other Dallas-Fort Worth cities appeared on the best small American cities list, although not ranking as highly, including:
- 87th – Southlake
- 85th – Little Elm
- 82nd – Colleyville
- 80th – Coppell and Keller (tie)
- 79th – The Colony
- 78th – Sachse
- 77th – Mansfield
- 69th – Wylie and Weatherford (tie)
- 68th – Grapevine
- 62nd – Burleson
- 55th – North Richland Hills and Hurst (tie)
- 52nd – Rowlett
The full report and its methodology can be found on wallethub.com.