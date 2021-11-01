There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

Real estate agent Sierra Tellez has found that many of her out-of-state buyers initially have their hearts set on living in Frisco or Plano, but there's a well-kept secret they're not aware of yet.

"They don't know that just slightly further north is Prosper, which still has a small-town feel but is rapidly growing and has incredible schools," she says. "The area still has all its charming traditions intact, like the homecoming parade. Each community does an amazing job of hosting social events that bring everyone together."

Introducing clients to less-familiar areas in and near Dallas is one of Sierra's favorite parts of being a real estate agent, and she delights in finding the right community for her buyers.

This passion, coupled with her experience as a financial adviser and wealth management associate at the highly respected firms Merrill and Morgan Stanley, gives Sierra a well-rounded skill set.

Sierra offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Prosper. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Sierra likes to frequent The Gin and E.J. Wills Gastropub, plus Silo Park for its rotating roster of delicious food trucks.

Where to play

You can find a bit of the Caribbean in Prosper at The Lagoon at Windsong Ranch, which is five acres of white-sand beaches and tropical, turquoise-blue water that supports paddleboarding and kayaking.

Sports fields abound at Frontier Park, which also houses a playground, catch-and-release pond, splash pad, and walking and biking trails.

Where to live

Since Prosper contains mostly new-construction homes, styles range from traditional to contemporary.

Sierra Tellez works and plays in Prosper.