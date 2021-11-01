There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

Dallas has received numerous accolades for its impressive skyline, and that's something real estate agent JB Hayes gets to enjoy every day from her home in the Cedars.

"I've lived here over four years," she says. "With the views of downtown, the easy access to all major highways, and its close proximity to downtown, the Dallas Farmers Market, and Deep Ellum, it was a no-brainer! And did I mention the views of the skyline?"

This area of Dallas, which is directly south of downtown and north of the Trinity River, has undergone tremendous growth in recent years — and even more is on tap for the future. "This area will be impacted by multiple projects: the bullet train to Houston, the convention center renovations, the SoGood project, and more," Hayes says.

The artists community is another big plus. During the annual Cedars Open Studios Tour, artists open their doors for all to come browse, shop, and see what this area is about.

Hayes offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in the Cedars. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Hayes enjoys meeting new neighbors while frequenting Four Corners Brewing Company, Lee Harvey's, Full City Rooster, Off the Bone Barbeque, and Zalat Pizza.

Monica's Mex-Tex Cantina, Baby Back Shak, Opening Bell Coffee, Sandwich Hag, and Distinctive Vines Wine Lounge also make her must-visit list.

Where to play

A little-known fact, even to most Dallasites: Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park offers memberships, and Hayes says it's a great place to get outdoors with your pups and family.

Speaking of pups, South Side Bark Park is a large green space for Cedars neighbors (and their furry friends) to use.

The Cedars is home to an Alamo Drafthouse location, as well as the popular Gilley's Dallas, but it's also close to Pioneer Plaza and the Dallas Farmers Market.

A favorite spot of Hayes' is Grey Gardens Florist: "It's my happy place, as flowers make me smile. I love to bring life to open houses with some of their amazing arrangements."

Where to live

Here you'll find Victorian-style homes from the early 1900s, repurposed warehouses like South Side on Lamar (which was the Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalog merchandise center in a former life), industrial-style lofts like The Beat Lofts and Buzz Lofts, new-construction townhomes, and various apartment options.

"This area is not cookie-cutter or one-size-fits-all," says Hayes. "There is a little bit of everything for all ages and interests."

Those familiar with the Cedars know the Eagle Apartments on South Ervay Street, a structure that was built in 1924 and flaunts a big, red entry door. Hayes has had two recent off-market sales there, which is remarkable considering there are only eight units in the building and none of them have been on the open market recently.

