Incredible Texas Hill Country horse ranch lassoes $9 million price tag

If you’re shopping for holiday gifts and have a few million bucks in the bank, you may want to unwrap the details of a Hill Country ranch in Dripping Springs.

The 90-acre Barefoot Ranch — along Roger Hanks Parkway near U.S. Highway 290 West and RR 12 — is on the market for $8,995,000. A pared-down, 60-acre version of the ranch is available for $3,995,000.

Dave Murray of DMTX Realty Group, who has the listing, says the property is the “most incredible” ranch on the market within the coveted Dripping Springs ISD, offering “absolute privacy” at a gated estate that’s “a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

Described as a “phenomenal equestrian property with lush pastures,” the ranch adjoins the 362-acre, master-planned Arrowhead Ranch community. The subdivision eventually will contain 403 homes built by M/I Homes and Taylor Morrison.

Built in 2000, the rustic lodge-like, 7,805-square-foot home at Barefoot Ranch features six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. Amenities include:

Massive barn

Hiking trails

Spring-fed creek with two dams

Swimming and fishing hole that backs up to larger dam

Resort-style pool

Dozens and dozens of century-old oak trees

The Dripping Springs property is not to be confused with the 2,493-acre Barefoot Ranch, which is about an hour southeast of Dallas. In late 2017, Dallas hedge fund manager Kyle Bass sold that ranch for about $59 million.