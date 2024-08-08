mid century modern paradise
Significant home in Dallas' Oak Cliff strides onto market for $4M
Architecture aficionados won't want to miss out on this $4 million immaculate mid-century modern home that is scheduled to land on Dallas' luxury real estate market on August 14.
Situated on an expansive 2.09-acre lot in the highly coveted Kessler Lake Estates neighborhood in Dallas, 718 Kessler Lake Drive is a time capsule of mid-century modern design combined with the timelessness of luxury. The property listing is managed by agent Eugene Gonzalez at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
The home boasts four spacious bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half baths across 6,416 square feet of space. The primary suite conveniently connects to a secondary room that can be used as an office or sitting room. The primary suite also opens up to a balcony overlooking the property.
The kitchen is equipped with three sinks, an ice maker, a custom-built island, a stainless steel backsplash, and deluxe kitchen appliances like a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer.
Original wood cabinets in this mid-century modern kitchen.Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
Other highlights of the residence include:
- Marble vanities in the bathrooms
- Three expansive living rooms with custom-built cabinetry, brick, wood-paneling, and floor-to-ceiling windows
- Two fireplaces
- A game room with a cooktop area and space for a refrigerator
- Three wet bars, including a pool bar that comes with a refrigerator
- Custom acoustic tile ceilings and designer wall coverings
The home was originally built in 1956 and was designed by renowned architects Harold E. “Hep” Prinz and LaVere Brooks. However, the home has a much deeper history that dates back to more than a century ago.
"Built on solid rock within a native bird and plant sanctuary established more than 115 years ago by the late R.A. Gilliam, a famed Dallas forester and naturalist, this home was the result of an exceptional collaboration," the release says.
Harold E. “Hep” Prinz was known for his use of clean lines and a heavy use of floor-to-ceiling windows.Photo courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
Gonzalez calls the property a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for the next owner, as they will be regarded as a steward of the estate's ongoing legacy.
“The home was originally designed for Earl Hayes, the first Chevrolet dealer in town, and wife Alline, and later owned by renowned oncologist Dr. Steven Bernstein and wife Lianne," Gonzalez says. "The Hayes-Bernstein residence offers a unique blend of historical significance and modern luxury that awakens and inspires the respect and admiration of MCM devotees everywhere.”
Though the home has been featured in design magazines like the American Institute of Architects Guide to Dallas Architecture and Town & Country, only the most dedicated design devotee will pick up on Prinz's distinct style, which smoothly blends architecture with nature.
"[Prinz's] use of clean lines, expansive glass windows, and natural materials created a living space that was both functional and breathtaking," the release says. "The home’s unique design includes cantilevered balconies that offer gorgeous views over a private, spring-fed lake and the surrounding hillside."
The next owners can take advantage of the property's ample space for hosting family or friends with the 665-square-foot attached guest quarters, a 572-square-foot "storage area" that can be turned into a detached guest house, a three-car carport, three-car garage, and a front motor court driveway with a turn-around.
The property truly has it all: Other features of the listing include a large swimming pool, a wine cellar, and three walk-in basements that provide 1,252 square feet of additional storage space, extensive exterior lighting throughout the property, and a lake-fed sprinkler system with a dedicated pump room.
718 Kessler Lake Drive will hit the market for $4 million on Wednesday, August 14. For more information about the listing, or to schedule a private viewing, listing agent Eugene Gonzalez can be reached at 214-586-0250 or eugene@dpmre.com.