Welcome Home
Arista McKinney redefines rental living just north of Dallas
North of Dallas lies a distinctive rental home community in McKinney that blends the privacy of a single-family residence with the convenience of modern amenities and care-free living. Designed for renters who seek more than a traditional apartment, Arista McKinney offers townhomes and homes that deliver space, style, and a neighborhood feel.
Located at 3901 James Pitts Dr., Arista sits within the bounds of the McKinney Independent School District, funneling into Naomi Press Elementary, Scott Johnson Middle School, and McKinney North High School.
For those seeking more than an apartment — yet still desiring the ease of rental living — it stands out as a vibrant option just north of Dallas.
Spacious floorplans & thoughtful design
The floorplans come in two main categories: townhomes and single-family detached homes. Renters can choose homes with two, three, or four bedrooms (some with flex spaces).
Within the homes, finishes and layout features aim to elevate daily living. Kitchens come equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, and undermount sinks. Bathrooms feature tile backsplashes and walk-in showers, and select homes even include double vanities.
Photo courtesy of Arista McKinney
Wood-style or plank flooring, lofty ceilings, and dedicated office space further add to the refined feel. Walk-in closets, in-home washer/dryer, and two-car private garages (prewired for EV charging in select units) round out the interior amenities. Many homes also include private backyards, giving residents an outdoor space all their own.
A community rich with amenities
One of Arista’s standout features is its lifestyle offerings, designed to promote community, recreation, and ease. At its heart lies a resort-style swimming pool, complete with lounging areas and a tanning ledge.
A playscape surrounded by green space provides a family-friendly focal point for children and neighbors. The community is pet-friendly, with a dedicated dog park, and many homes even offer dog doors in select units. Shaded picnic areas with grills create opportunities for outdoor dining and gatherings.
Arista McKinney
Beyond recreation, Arista McKinney focuses on living conveniences: front door package delivery, online maintenance requests, 24/7 emergency maintenance, routine pest control, trash and recycling pick-up, and yard maintenance are all included.
Many homes also come with smart home features, such as leak detection, smart locks, smart garage doors, and WiFi-enabled thermostats. Finally, the community is designated smoke-free, enhancing comfort and air quality for all residents.
Your new address
To tour Arista McKinney or get more information, reach out to leasing@aristamckinney.com or 833-802-0959.