best in texas
6 Dallas suburbs make top 10 list of best Texas cities to move to
Several Dallas neighbors have been deemed the best Texas cities to move to in a new report.
Advisors at ConsumerAffairs, a customer review and news platform, ranked the 50 most populated Texas cities across five main categories – affordability, safety, economy, health care and education, and quality of life – to determine which were the best places to move to. Each city was given a score out of 100 possible points.
Four of the top five best places to move to in Texas are located in Dallas-Fort Worth: Allen (No .1), Frisco (No. 2), Plano (No. 3), and McKinney (No. 4). Two more DFW suburbs, Mansfield (No. 6) and Richardson (No. 10), rounded out the top 10.
The findings revealed that the Metroplex dominated the list due to each area's prosperous economy, safety, and high quality of life.
Allen topped the list as the second-safest city in Texas, and it has the 6th best quality of life in the state. ConsumerAffairs referenced Allen's low crime rates and its easy accessibility to green spaces as additional popular factors.
"With an award-winning Parks and Recreation department and a jam-packed community calendar, Allen is a bustling suburb that holds its own in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area," the report's author said. "Among the 50 largest cities in Texas, Allen has the highest percentage of people living within a 10-minute walk of a green space, at 87 percent."
In ConsumerAffairs separate ranking of the best places to live in the South, Allen ranked third on the list.
Frisco was ranked as the second best Texas city to move to partly for its "thriving sports culture," its "seventh strongest" economy statewide, and its high-ranking healthcare and education systems. Frisco has the highest high school completion rate in Texas, at 97.7 percent.
Meanwhile, Plano landed in third place as "an ideal suburb for movers looking for green space, safe streets and fun activities."
"For residents who like their adventures on the dinner table, Plano is also home to one of the largest food halls in the United States, where diners can sample duck fried chicken, authentic Mexico City tacos and wine all under one roof," the report said.
Elsewhere in the Metroplex, Dallas proper ranked far down the list as the 46th best place to move to in Texas. Fort Worth appeared slightly higher on the list as the 39th best Texas city to move to.
Eight more Dallas-Fort Worth cities were included on ConsumerAffairs' list:
- No. 12 – Carrollton
- No. 13 – Lewisville
- No. 21 – Irving
- No. 24 – Grand Prairie
- No. 29 – Denton
- No. 35 – Garland
- No. 37 – Arlington
- No. 45 – Mesquite