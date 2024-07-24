Sandwich News
Legacy food hall in Plano adds Italian piadina sandwiches to lineup
Legacy Hall, the Euro-styled food hall in Plano, has a new food stall: Called Let's Piada, it's a cutely-named new concept serving piadina, AKA Italian flatbread sandwiches. According to a release, it opened on July 17.
The piadina is a thin unleavened bread, which the release says requires patience and precision, and joins a long tradition of casually folded handheld options like pita sandwiches and tacos.
Let’s Piada's menu features a variety of piadinas, folded and stuffed with various ingredients. You can choose from one of their defined options or create your own.
Their already-created piadinas include the Originale (Italian for "original") with prosciutto, stracchino cheese, arugula, and olive oil; and the Chef’s favorita (Italian for "favorite") with Italian spicy salame, mozzarella, arugula, and tomatoes.
Another has smoked salmon with cream cheese, capers, and arugula.
There are also vegetarian options like the Caprese with mozzarella, Heirloom tomatoes, and basil; and the Veggie Lover with zucchini, eggplant, pepper, grilled onion, and Parmesan cheese. Prices range from $15-$17 per sandwich.
Dessert includes a piadina with Nutella, and tiramisu, which seems to be trending upwards these days.
Beyond the piadinas, Let’s Piada offers salads including one with quinoa and vegetables; plus tomato basil soup and a charcuterie board.
The space itself is cute, featuring the front end of a Fiat automobile as part of the signage on the marquee. That's Italian!
Owner is Andrea Dossi, a former tennis player for Italy and all-round dreamboat who asks customers, "Are you ready to embark on a culinary journey to the heart of Italy? Welcome to ‘Let's Piada,’ where authentic Italian flavors meet modern innovation that will transport you to the picturesque streets of Italy."