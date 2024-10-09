Rich People News
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott razes his mansion in Prosper
In 2019, Dak Prescott acquired a 9,000 square-foot mansion built on seven acres of land for the sum of $3.3 million.
In October 2024, he razed it to the ground.
According to TMZ Sports, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback mowed down his Prosper mansion "to nothing more than a pile of rubble" while watching its destruction from feet away.
TMZ says that Prescott joined the crash party, running through his yard to pose for shots on the construction equipment, and that he told his neighbors he was tearing down the property in order to rebuild a more modern home better suited for his current needs.
The 9,016 square-foot house at 741 Broadmoor Ln. in Prosper was built in 2012. It had 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with a 6-car garage on a 7.19-acre lot.
The property came with a private pond and access to a creek. Exterior amenities included a pool and spa, kitchen, fire pit, and bar seating. Prescott added a football field branded with his name DAK.
Pool at 741 Broadmoor Ln. in ProsperEstately
The interior had a craft room, game room, media room, sports simulator screen and projector, full bar, and a jumbotron with four TVs.
The house was sufficiently impressive to warrant posts on Tiktok, plus take-a-looks on various sports sites. He gave the property a number of renovations and in January 2024, it was reported that he was adding a golf course.
Zillow estimates that the home is currently worth $4.725 million while Redfin values it at $5,463,950.
One site called it a spectacular house but "fairly modest for someone who makes as much as he does" — judgily suggesting that a 9,000-sq-ft home was not a sufficiently huge mansion.
Prescott is here for the long haul since he just signed a new four-year contract with the Cowboys in September 2024.
Dak Prescott home in ProsperTrulia