Far North Dallas: Easy living with food, fun, and fab homes galore
Few people know Far North Dallas quite like real estate agent Marty Cobb, a seasoned Global Real Estate Advisor who brings more than two decades of world-class customer service and true Southern hospitality to every client interaction.
Few people know Far North Dallas quite like real estate agent Marty Cobb, a seasoned Global Real Estate Advisor who brings more than two decades of world-class customer service and true Southern hospitality to every client interaction.
Before real estate, Cobb spent nearly 20 years as a flight attendant, becoming a viral household name thanks to her quick wit and warm personality. Perhaps you saw her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show or as a competitor on season 28 of The Amazing Race?
Those same traits — paired with deep market expertise, sharp negotiation skills, and impeccable communication — have made her one of the most trusted guides to living in North Texas.
“I treat every client like family,” Cobb says. “Helping someone find the right home isn’t just a transaction, it’s a relationship. I love connecting people with communities that fit their lifestyle.”
Having lived in Dallas for more than 25 years, she knows Far North Dallas not just as a market, but as a place to live, eat, play, and put down roots.
Cobb offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Far North Dallas. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
Far North Dallas is surrounded by incredible dining, thanks to its close proximity to Addison’s plentiful restaurants and Hillcrest Village.
Some of Cobb's go-to recommendations include neighborhood staple Renny’s, the fresh sushi at Oishii, Mi Cocina (and yes, you must order a Mambo Taxi), Neighborhood Services for consistently excellent American fare, and Hudson House for martinis, oysters, and brunch.
There's also Cattleack BBQ, a Bib Gourmand-rated barbecue destination worth every minute of the line.
She also notes that being minutes from Addison means endless options: Lupe Tortilla, Lavendou, Cane Rosso at Hillcrest Village, and even more choices that make this pocket of Dallas a true dining haven.
“One of the best things about living here is you never have to go far for an amazing meal,” Cobb says. “Whether it's date night or grabbing something casual with the kids, you’ve got it all nearby.”
Where to play
For outdoor family fun, head to The Cove at Fretz Park and Hillcrest Village Green, a reimagined community hub with a large green space, playground, and frequent events.
Find golf, tennis, and fitness at Bent Tree Country Club, Northwood Club, Prestonwood Country Club, and Banner House (formerly T Bar M Racquet Club), one of Texas’ premier tennis destinations.
WaterTower Theatre at the Addison Performing Arts Centre presents contemporary American plays and musicals year-round, while you can easily while away an afternoon at Valley House Gallery or the Cavanaugh Flight Museum.
During the holidays, Vitruvian Park glows with a magical holiday lights display, while in July Addison Circle Park is home to Kaboom Town, the largest Fourth of July fireworks display in DFW. In September, it hosts the area's definitive Oktoberfest celebration.
“People are always surprised at how much there is to do so close by,” Cobb says. “It’s suburban living without sacrificing convenience or culture.”
Where to live
Far North Dallas offers a remarkable range of homes, making it an ideal neighborhood for first-time buyers, growing families, downsizers, and everyone in between.
“There’s truly something for every buyer in Far North Dallas,” Cobb says, a sentiment that's echoed in the neighborhood’s eclectic architectural mix.
Expect to find: traditional ranch-style homes from the 1950s and ’60s, classic two-story homes from the 1970s and ’80s, and contemporary and modern builds. Larger estate-style homes, including properties on acreage, are common, as are tidy, tree-lined streets and established neighborhoods with character.
“It’s family-friendly, beautifully maintained, and incredibly accessible,” Cobb notes. “People fall in love with how easy life feels here.”
