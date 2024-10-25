Welcome Home
Find luxury with West Dallas flair at The Trinity Apartments
It's time to discover all that awaits at The Trinity Apartments, a brand-new apartment community in West Dallas.
As the name implies, the apartments are located just off the Trinity River at Sylvan Avenue and Singleton Boulevard, just south and west of downtown Dallas.
This enviable location, especially when paired with luxurious units and excellent amenities, means that your new home could tick all the boxes.
Here's a look at what else The Trinity Apartments can offer:
Home sweet home
Choose from studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom homes featuring all-new appliances, serene bathrooms, and large closets for easy storage. Private yards are even available on some one-bedroom plans.
All units feature keyless SALTO entry door locks, mudroom entries, vinyl flooring throughout, oversized bathing tubs, frameless glass showers, and bedroom ceiling fans.
Picture yourself here.Photo by Shoot2Sell
A cool community
There are a variety of amenities and spaces indoors and outdoors where residents can spend their days.
You can hang out in the lounge area and grab a cup of coffee, get work done in the coworking space, stay active in the two-story fitness center with yoga mezzanine, or lounge outdoors at the swimming pool.
Utilize the coworking spaces.Photo by Shoot2Sell
If you have an electric car, there's also convenient access to onsite electric charging stations.
The Trinity Apartments are pet-friendly, too, with two indoor pets allowed per apartment (breed restrictions, fees, and monthly pet rent apply).
Metro Paws Animal Hospital is a mere three minutes away, while Dirty Dog Depot Groomer and Jack's Premium Pet Store are both under five minutes away.
Your new neighborhood
Trinity Groves will become your new go-to, offering such restaurants as Beto & Son, Saint Rocco's New York Italian, the sports bar Coin Toss, and the al fresco, beer garden-with-a-twist ArtPark.
Escape to nearby Trinity Groves.Photo courtesy of ArtPark Trinity Groves
Other eateries of note nearby include Bellini's Italian Cafe, Cibo Divino, Houndstooth, and TEN Ramen.
Some of Dallas' top cultural destinations are just a quick drive away, including the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the AT&T Performing Arts Center.
Like to shop? NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas are a straight shot up 75 and the Dallas North Tollway.
Ready to move in
Secure your new home today with a limited time special of eight week free rent. Contact The Trinity Apartments today for more information.