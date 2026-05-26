Fielding offers
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer lists McKinney mansion for $3.8M
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is fielding offers for his estate in McKinney. Listed at $3.8 million, Schottenheimer’s 5,751-square-foot, custom-built home sits on a heavily wooded one-acre lot in master-planned Stonebridge Ranch.
Tucked behind a secluded cul-de-sac, the GG Cain-built stone facade home, at 6101 Crystal Cove Ct., is a stone’s throw from Gray Branch Creek.
Fitting for a football coach, the one-acre lot is nearly the size of an NFL regulation field, but arranged differently.
“Inspired by the Texas Hill Country and finished to resort-level standards, this home has never been publicly offered for sale. There is nothing else like it in McKinney,” says the listing, offered by Carrie Himel of Compass’ sports and entertainment business.
There's a resort-style pool in the backyard.Photo by Costa Christ
A private front courtyard with a tranquil fountain greets visitors upon arrival at the four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate, built in 2021. Once visitors step inside, they’re treated to soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
“The chef’s kitchen is both a statement and a gathering place, featuring custom cabinetry, elevated finishes, a butler’s pantry, and a designer-tiled built-in bar that is equal parts function and showpiece,” says the listing.
The primary suite doesn’t disappoint, offering a spa-caliber bath, a soaking tub, separate vanities, a walk-in shower, a custom closet, and a private outdoor shower.
The home was built in 2021.Photo by Costa Christ
Outdoors you’ll find an infinity-edge pool, a yoga and relaxation garden, a grassy dog run, and pet fencing.
Other features include:
- Dedicated movie room (perhaps where Schoettenheimer sometimes huddles with players to watch film)
- Private office
- Lodge-inspired flex living space
- Three-car garage and extended parking
“This is not just a home,” the listing says. “It is an experience. A private retreat. A place that feels like a vacation every single day.”
A private soaking tub.Photo by Costa Christ
Team owner Jerry Jones hired Schottenheimer as the Cowboys’ head coach in 2025 following two seasons as offensive coordinator. A 29-year NFL coaching veteran, Schottenheimer has football in his genes. His late father, Marty Schottenheimer, and one of his uncles, Kurt Schottenheimer, collectively spent more than 40 years as NFL coaches.
Brian Schottenheimer shared the McKinney home with his wife, Gemmi, and their two children: Sutton and Savannah, but no longer live there, according to a Compass spokesman. (The home was briefly under contract, but reports that it sold were incorrect, the spokesman adds.)
The family moved out so Schottenheimer could live closer to AT&T Stadium in Arlington and the Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco. Their Frisco home is 18 miles northeast of the Boys’ HQ in Frisco, or the equivalent of about 260 end-to-end football fields.
Brian Schottenheimer has been head coach of the Dallas Cowboys since 2025. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Although the Schottenheimers don’t lead a wild life, they’ve spotted their share of wildlife on their property. Last year, for instance, an owl swooped into the house on an apparent hunt for some unwelcome snakes.
Schottenheimer, who was away from home at the time, recalled the kerfuffle in an interview with ESPN:
We’re not very outdoorsy people and so [my son] wasn’t really quite sure what to do, so he called my soon-to-be nephew … and the two of them together, Frick and Frack, tried to figure it out. They couldn’t do it. All they did was p*** it off. And so … in typical coaching fashion, I called my wife and I said, “Honey, I’m going to stay at the condo tonight, you got this.” But they got the owl removed. The owl … returned to its safe domain. But you can’t make this stuff up, man. So, it’s real.
And who dealt with the owl?
“They called animal control,” Schottenheimer said. “A gentleman came with a net, like a pool net. I might have to look at that as another job. Just kinda become an animal control guy. I’m so experienced now with wildlife in and around Dallas. Can’t make it up.”