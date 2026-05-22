housing boom
Dallas booms as No. 1 market for new home construction in the U.S.
Dallas' real estate market is getting hotter and hotter: A new housing report from ConsumerAffairs has revealed Dallas is home to the highest concentration of new home development in the nation. Over 11,000 new residential building permits were issued citywide in the first two months of the year alone.
The research team at ConsumerAffairs analyzed data on new building permits and new construction home sales across 150 of the largest U.S. metropolitan areas in January and February of 2026. Cities were scored using two equally weighted metrics: total new residential building permits (sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits Survey) and total new construction home sales (sourced from Zillow) during the two-month period.
Texas is home to four of the top 10 cities with the highest rates of new home construction, and Dallas booted Houston from the top spot down to No. 2, with Austin (No. 7) and San Antonio (No. 10) moving up the ladder.
A total 11,327 new building permits were issued and 3,009 new construction homes were sold in January and February in Dallas, the report found. Only New York City has issued more permits than Dallas, and Houston holds the top spot for the highest new-build homes sold during the two-month stretch.
ConsumerAffairs said Dallas City Council has spent the last year making changes to residential housing codes to fight the city's housing shortage, thus driving the boom in new housing development.
"Previously, buildings with more than two residential housing units had to comply with the International Building Code, adding obstacles and costs for developers," the report said. "The revised code allows buildings with up to eight units to be constructed with looser regulations."
The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex additionally leads in new home construction in a separate ranking across the biggest U.S. metros. Nearly 72,000 new residential units — single-family homes, apartments, and condos — were authorized in DFW in 2024.
The top 10 U.S. cities building the most new homes in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Dallas
- No. 2 – Houston
- No. 3 – New York City
- No. 4 – Phoenix
- No. 5 – Atlanta
- No. 6 – Los Angeles
- No. 7 – Austin
- No. 8 – Washington, D.C.
- No. 9 – Charlotte, North Carolina
- No. 10 – San Antonio