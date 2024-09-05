Solid Gold
Dallas' iconic gold buildings gleam following $50 million renovation
A pair of eye-catching gold buildings off US-75 in Dallas are shiny as new following a $50 million renovation.
The buildings, located at the intersection of 75 and Northwest Highway, on the southeast corner, were previously known as Campbell Center, but are now appropriately called The Gild. Because gold.
Located at 8150-8350 N. Central Expwy., the 20-story towers were designed by Neuhaus & Taylor and originally built in 1978, with ensuing renovations in 1999 and 2009. The gold exterior comes from a microscopic coating of real gold within the glass panels. We take mirrored glass buildings for granted now, but having two cool gold-clad buildings was pretty cool in 1978 and is still cool now.
The property was acquired by California-based Fenway Capital Advisors in 2021, who set out to transform them into The Gild, a premier Class A property featuring two 20-story towers, plus two two-story concourse buildings known as The Lofts at the Gild.
Dallas architecture and design firm Gensler spearheaded the renovation, elevating the tenant and visitor experience with new amenities and contemporary design.
The transformation starts with enhanced entrances to both the North and South towers, which open to upgraded lobbies boasting hospitality lounges, coffee bars, and "grab & go" options, complemented by the newly opened White Rhino coffee shop and Hightower Café.
Cafe at The Gild, formerly Campbell Center.SquareFoot Photography
Modern amenities include a state-of-the-art conference center, fitness center, and an on-demand car transportation service. In addition, an in-house concierge in each tower provides services to tenants and their employees.
The Lofts offer redesigned interiors featuring social corridors and tenant lounges with active and quiet zones. These areas included a media room, shuffleboard, ping-pong, workspace, conference rooms, and arcade games.
The building also now has more than 100,000 square feet of modern spec suites ranging in size from 2,000 to 16,000 square feet. Ready for you to rent!
"The transformation of The Gild reflects our vision of creating a campus feel that is greatly desired by today’s modern tenants and their office needs,” says Fenway Capital Advisors managing partner patrick Tribolet. "We wanted to create an environment that allows our tenants to be able to recruit and retain the best talent in the market and help to reestablish the NCX as one of the top submarkets in Dallas.”
The building is managed by Stream Realty Partners, with leasing efforts spearheaded by Stream Managing Director Matt Wieser, VP Marissa Parkin, and Senior Associate Patrick Cruz.
"The comprehensive renovation of The Gild underscores Fenway’s commitment to providing top-tier amenities and innovative spaces that enhance the tenant experience," said Wieser. "These upgrades not only modernize the property but also create a vibrant, community-oriented environment where businesses can thrive."