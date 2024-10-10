Golf News
Tiger Woods plots residential golf community 50 miles west of Dallas
Dallas-Fort Worth is teed up to get a massive new golf-centric community from the sport's biggest name: Golf celebrity Tiger Woods is planning to bring a luxury golf course concept called Bluejack Ranch to Kelly Ranch, the gated community under development in Aledo, a growing city 50 miles west of Dallas.
Woods' ambitious plan includes an 18-hole golf course as part of a 914-acre community and entertainment park, featuring a working dude ranch with horses, longhorns, and miniature donkeys.
Kelly Ranch is the master-planned community currently being developed by Ryan Voorhees of Kelly Ranch Estates LLC.
Woods divulged the plan for Bluejack Ranch in a letter posted on the facility's website, stating that he and his partners were creating a development similar to Bluejack National, a golf-residential community they opened outside Houston in 2016.
In addition to an 18-hole course, plans include a 10-hole lighted short course, wellness spa, fitness center, tennis, pickleball, swimming pools, gourmet dining, a social hub called The Fort, and an entertainment studio, with room for podcasting, film, and TV productions.
It would also include a gated community of homes, cabins, and villas ranging in size from 3,200 to 3,500 square feet; plus smaller spa retreats and clubhouse casitas ranging from 1,140 to 2,100 square feet. These will surely be pricey: In 2021, a home at Bluejack National in Houston started at $1 million. In 2020, resort memberships cost $105,000 to join with annual dues of $15,000.
Bluejack Ranch will be its own separate gated community adjacent to Kelly Ranch, says Kelly Ranch director of sales Draze Lawliss. Kelly Ranch will consist of three communities and at least another 15,000 acres with 2,000 homes, overlooking the golf course.
"Yesterday’s exciting announcement about Bluejack Ranch, featuring a golf course designed by Tiger Woods, has put Aledo and West Fort Worth on the map for incredible growth opportunities," Lawliss says. "This development is set to ignite substantial economic growth in the area, as Aledo’s future expands beyond just residential communities to include thriving commercial, entertainment, and retail sectors."
"West Fort Worth is primed to benefit as well, with new restaurants, grocery stores, and businesses expected to spring up, adding new life to South Aledo along Highway 377," he says.
Woods has been developing a variety of golf concepts, ranging from miniature golf facilities like PopStroke in The Colony, to a practice course in Jupiter, Florida.
“It’s extremely motivating for me to contribute to the golfing legacy of Fort Worth, and I’m excited to see what we’ll build together,” said Woods in the letter.