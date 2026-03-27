Moving north
Once-sleepy North Texas town lands $1.5B development built around farm
The fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Anna, once a small farming community, is poised for even more population growth with the addition of a $1.5 billion master-planned community.
Real estate investment firm Tellus Group broke ground Wednesday, March 25, on the more than 970-acre project, called Sherley Farms. Tellus is marketing the development, located in Collin County, as a wellness-focused, master-planned community with about 3,000 homes and an actively managed organic farm.
First-phase homebuilders are Bloomfield Homes, DRB Homes, Drees Custom Homes, Highland Homes, Homebound, Olivia Clarke Homes, and Perry Homes. The initial model homes will be finished in the spring of 2027.
The Sherley Farms site is five minutes from U.S. Highway 75 and near downtown Anna, which ranked fifth among U.S. cities for population growth from 2023 to 2024. As of July 1, 2024, Anna’s population stood at 31,986, up 14.6 percent from the same date in 2024 and up 183 percent from 2016. Anna’s population is projected to hit 100,000 by 2050.
One standout aspect of the project will be a 65-acre organic farm that supplies fresh produce. Tellus says the “working” farm will serve as an “agricultural anchor and gathering place.”
“Sherley Farms reflects our belief that the future of community development is rooted in wellness, connection, and a deep respect for the land,” says Craig Martin, founding partner and CEO of Tellus Group.
Facebook/Sherley Farms
Anna started as a farming community in 1883. But in recent years, it has transformed into a rapidly growing suburb with more than 7,700 households as of 2024.
Aside from homes, the first phase of Sherley Farms will include an amenity center with a resort-style pool and a portion of the planned green space.
“Sherley Farms is a meaningful investment in Anna’s future, expanding our tax base, attracting new residents, and driving long-term economic growth,” says Kevin Toten, Anna’s mayor pro tem. “This project will generate new economic activity, support local businesses, and strengthen Anna’s position as a destination for high-quality development in North Texas.”
In addition to Sherley Farms, Tellus is developing the Mosaic master-planned community in Celina, the Mirabella gated community in Prosper, and the Meraki master-planned community in Forney. Tellus was the principal developer of the $3 billion Windsong Ranch master-planned community in Prosper.