Your Expert Guide
Hometown in North Richland Hills: A neighborhood that lives up to its name
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
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Tree-lined streets, deep front porches, and neighbors out on the sidewalk: This is Hometown, and the North Richland Hills neighborhood wears its name well.
Real estate agent Kim Drees has lived there since September 2015 — "the Hometown neighborhood in particular drew us here," she says — and has been working in the area since 2017, won over by its livability, amenities, and wonderful schools for her children.
For Drees, the appeal starts with location. North Richland Hills sits in the middle of Dallas-Fort Worth, with easy accessibility to the entire region. But what keeps Drees and her neighbors devoted to Hometown in particular is its feel: a family-friendly, nostalgic streetscape with the kind of picturesque, small-town charm that's increasingly hard to find this close to the city.
"Hometown itself is the hidden gem of North Richland Hills," she says.
Drees offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Hometown. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
North Richland Hills plates up something for every craving, and Drees' list includes Cristina's, Jake's Burgers, Back Forty Smokehouse, Niki's Italian, First Watch, Chapps Burgers, and Sushi Axiom.
Where to play
The Hometown area keeps families busy year-round. There are five parks within the neighborhood, plus the lakes and the mews, and the recreation center is close by.
Beyond that: NYTEX Sports Centre for ice skating and hockey, Malibu Jack's for indoor thrills, NRH2O Family Water Park as an escape during the hot Texas summers, Adventure World Playground for the little ones, and the Peppa Pig Theme Park for the preschool set.
What to see
Come summer, Music in the Park brings the community together outdoors. And for sports fans, the Brahmas minor league hockey team takes the ice nearby.
Where to live
Hometown has a distinct look of its own, sporting mostly brick and siding Craftsman and Traditional architecture, with deep front porches, homes set close to the street, and rear-entry garages on alleys. In fact, listings here regularly call out alley access and Craftsman styling, including a recent sale of Drees' at 8516 Hudson St.
The housing mix is also broader than in a typical subdivision, giving buyers more to choose from — all within a neighborhood that makes family life the priority.
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Kim Drees lives, works, and plays in Hometown in North Richland Hills. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email kim.drees@briggsfreeman.com, or call 817-691-0372. Follow her on Instagram @dreesteam, LinkedIn, and on Facebook.