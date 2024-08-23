High-Rise Living
Maple Terrace luxury apartments at 1920s Dallas landmark are for rent
A mixed-use development in Uptown Dallas in the works since 2021 has hit a major milestone: Maple Terrace Residences, a 22-story residential tower has opened for rent at 3003 Maple Ave.
The building is part of Maple Terrace, a 3.37-acre mixed-use development anchored by the original 1920’s Maple Terrace building, whose frontpiece has been preserved. In addition to the residential building, the complex also comprises office space plus street-facing restaurant space that will be home to a Mexican restaurant and a seafood spot.
The complex is from Hines, global real estate investment manager, along with partners Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests. Hines managing director Corbin Eckel says in a statement that they're thrilled to welcome their first residents to the reimagined Dallas landmark.
"Our residents will enjoy not only luxurious homes and world-class amenities but also the anticipation of two exceptional dining experiences set to open later this year, further enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of this unique community," Eckel says.
Maple Terrace Residences offers 345 apartments ranging from 601 to 2,879 square feet, designed by Dallas' GFF and featuring interiors by renowned Rottet Studio, with light-filled floor plans, European cabinetry, quartz countertops, waterfall-edge islands, and stainless-steel appliances.
Indoor and outdoor amenities include a pool terrace with skyline views and in-pool loungers, fitness center with sunset terrace and two infrared saunas, a clubroom with kitchen, media lounge, game room, golf simulator, coand -working areas.
There's more: a library, secret garden, dog park, private storage, reserved parking, in-building café, dog-washing station, and bike room.
Concierge services, valet parking, and dry cleaning are also available, while residents and office users will get exclusive access to Alfred’s, a craft cocktail bar named after Sir Alfred Bossom, the architect of Maple Terrace.
Rents start at $2,292 for the 601-square-foot studio, while one-bedrooms start at $3,742. A 2-bedroom 2-bath unit with 1,412 square feet is $4,765. The maxed-out option is a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom unit with 2,879 square feet for $17,647 per month, not available until October.
Restaurants will include Doce Mesas, a Tex-Mex concept from Mico Rodriguez, opening late August; and Catch Dallas, featuring seafood, sushi, and steak