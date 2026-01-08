luxury real estate
Dallas-Fort Worth led Texas in sales of million-dollar homes in 2025
A new luxury real estate report reveals Texas broke a record for the highest number of million-dollar homes sold from November 2024 to October 2025, and Dallas-Fort Worth boasted the largest share of million-dollar home sales statewide.
A total of 14,418 Texas homes were sold for at least $1 million last year, generating a record-breaking $24.5 billion, according to Texas Realtors' 2025 Texas Sales of Million-Dollar Homes Report. The number of luxury home sales in the state soared 12 percent compared to the previous year.
Million-dollar home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington made up 38 percent of all luxury home sale transactions in Texas during the 12-month period, the report found. The total sales dollar volume of DFW homes that sold for $1 million or more added up to about $9.7 billion.
Nearly 5,500 million-dollar homes were sold in the North Texas Metroplex at an average price of $402 per square foot. For comparison, the average price per square foot for all residential homes in Dallas-Fort Worth was $204.
Both figures are not far from the statewide average, according to Texas Realtors.
"The average price per square foot of $1 million+ homes increased to $423 from $418 last year and was more than double the $188 average price per square foot of all Texas homes," the report said.
Dallas-Fort Worth luxury homes are also more than twice the size of the typical residential home in the region. A million-dollar home in DFW spanned 4,284 square feet, compared to 2,096 median square feet for all residential homes in the metro.
"High-end homes continue to be a small but mighty segment of the market," said Texas Realtors chairman Jennifer Wauhob in a press release. "Texans remain confident in the value of these properties, whether they are drawn to outstanding amenities, prime locations, or both."
Elsewhere in Texas, Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands saw the second-highest share of million-dollar home sales in Texas, at 27 percent, followed by Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos (19 percent), the rest of Texas (11 percent), and San Antonio-New Braunfels (5 percent).