Celebrity listing
Miranda Lambert’s East Texas childhood home hits market for $1.6 million
The 25-acre childhood homestead of country music star Miranda Lambert — whose popular ballad “The House That Built Me” very well could apply to the Grammy winner’s upbringing — is on the market in East Texas for nearly $1.6 million.
According to Mansion Global, Lambert and her parents, Beverly and Rick, have listed the estate nearly 30 years after the family bought the main residence there.
She and her family moved into the house when she was 14 years old. Lambert lived there till age 21, when she relocated to the adjacent “pink house,” which she purchased with money from her first big record deal.
Lambert still owns the “pink house,” and her parents have vacated the primary home but still own everything except their daughter’s house, Mansion Global reported. The property is in Lindale, about 90 miles east of Dallas.
Miranda Lambert received the 2023 TMAA for achievement in music and songwriting. Photo by Taylor Prinsen Photography
The main attractions at the four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 103-year-old property are its two cottage-style homes, stocked three-acre pond, and shooting range.
“The main residence showcases hardwood flooring, built-in cabinetry, textured walls, and vintage details that add character throughout,” says the listing from Lee Trowbridge of Compass. “Light-filled living spaces connect naturally to porches, decks, and courtyard areas, offering comfortable transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces.”
The second home offers views of the pond and its own outdoor areas.
The property, an old dairy farm at 18621 County Road 477, also includes:
- A soaking tub in the primary bathroom.
- An outdoor kitchen.
- A brick courtyard.
- A warehouse.
- A shop with a bathroom and living quarters.
- Three RV hookups.
“Experience this rare opportunity to enjoy land, water, multiple residences, and a piece of music history in a setting that feels both quiet and connected,” the listing says.
Part of Lambert’s music history is the 2009 song about “The House That Built Me,” which Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin originally wrote for her first husband, country music star Blake Shelton.
When you read some of the lyrics of that tune, you can picture a young Lambert at the Lindale home:
I know they say you can’t go home again
I just had to come back one last time
Ma’am, I know you don’t know me from Adam
But these handprints on the front steps are mine
Up those stairs in that little back bedroom
Is where I did my homework and I learned to play guitar
And I bet you didn’t know under that live oak
My favorite dog is buried in the yard
Lambert maintains strong ties to her hometown. There, she owns the Pink Pistol boutique, located on Miranda Lambert Way, according to Mansion Global. The tasting room for Red 55 Winery, which Lambert and her family started in 2005, is attached to the boutique.